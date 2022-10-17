Notre Dame has bounced back from a brief period of mediocrity to become a respected women’s basketball power once again. That can be said for the certain as the Irish were voted ninth in the AP preseason poll. It’s quite the jump considering that last year, the Irish were left out of the preseason rankings for the first time since 2006. Now, they’re a top-10 preseason team for the first time since they were coming off their 2018 national championship.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO