Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in first AP men's basketball poll of 2022-23 season
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country in the first official Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season. GU, which opened as the top-ranked team this time last year, received 12 first-place votes. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the No. 1 spot, ...
Women's College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released
It is AP poll week in college basketball. The men's preseason top 25 dropped yesterday, with the women's coming out this afternoon. Not surprisingly, South Carolina is atop the rankings. The Gamecocks are the defending national champions and have been to back-to-back Final Fours. Dawn Staley's team is followed by...
UConn fans won’t love AP Top 25 ranking without Paige Bueckers
University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team has been one of the most dominant programs in college sports history but its competition is creeping up on it. With star guard Paige Bueckers out for the entire 2022-23 season, the Associated Press ranked five other teams ahead of UConn in its annual preseason top-25 women’s basketball poll. It was the first time since the 2006-07 season the Huskies ranked outside the top-five in the AP’s poll.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason poll was released on Monday, with No. 1 North Carolina topping the list. Gonzaga is No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. Baylor and Kansas are...
College basketball rankings: North Carolina is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 poll ahead of Gonzaga, Houston
The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll was was released Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot amid a crowded field of worthy candidates. UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga, which was No. 1 in the preseason each of the last two years.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
AP Week 8: Cincinnati & Tulane Ranked, UCF Receives Votes
Don’t look now but the American Athletic Conference is gaining steam with the Associated Press voters. The Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulane Green Wave made the AP Top 25–at No. 21 and No. 25–while the UCF Knights received the third most votes just outside the rankings with 13. So far in 2022, the ...
Notre Dame ranked ninth in AP preseason poll
Notre Dame has bounced back from a brief period of mediocrity to become a respected women’s basketball power once again. That can be said for the certain as the Irish were voted ninth in the AP preseason poll. It’s quite the jump considering that last year, the Irish were left out of the preseason rankings for the first time since 2006. Now, they’re a top-10 preseason team for the first time since they were coming off their 2018 national championship.
Broncos Sign WR Brandon Johnson to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos tinkered with their practice squad Tuesday, signing wide receiver Brandon Johnson, the team announced. Tight end Dalton Keene was released in a corresponding transaction. Johnson originally joined the Broncos in May as an undrafted free agent out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher made three preseason appearances,...
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
