Houston, TX

AP Source: Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed.

The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years in jobs such has chaplain and character coach. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020.

He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.

Easterby and the Texans drew criticism in 2021 when they ignored a search firm’s recommendations and instead hired former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their new GM. Andre Johnson, the team’s all-time leading receiver, was among those who publicly criticized Easterby and his power in the organization.

Easterby seemed to very involved in the team’s decision-making process after that hire, but had been less vocal and visible this season after coach Lovie Smith was hired to replace David Culley, who was fired after just one season.

Before working with the Patriots, Easterby worked for the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons where he focused on player development and character development. Easterby didn’t immediately respond to a message from The AP seeking comment.

Smith would not comment on Easterby's job status Monday, saying you don't talk about “anything until it's official," but did address their relationship.

“My dealing with Jack has been great," Smith said. “He's been good for our organization. One of the first guys that I got a chance to talk with before I came down here.”

