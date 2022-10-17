ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.

Atlantic, IA
