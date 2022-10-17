Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot
Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
How To Watch: No. 16 Penn State football’s White Out game vs. Minnesota
No. 16 Penn State plays host to unranked Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) sustained a humbling 41-17 loss at Michigan last Saturday....
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 8
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk beat Ankeny Centennial, 42-16, with Iowa's Kirk and Brian Ferentz on hand for the game. Southeast Polk had 260 rushing yards as a team. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli picked up a 21-19 win over East Central. Lauck had three tackles, including one tackle for a loss in the win.
Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Five things to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes
The second half of the 2022 regular season has arrived for Iowa football. Iowa sits at 3-3 as the Hawkeyes have lost their last two games to Michigan and Illinois. Iowa will look to get back on track this coming Saturday as the Hawkeyes travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
PHOTOS: Penn State football practice action while preparing for the White Out
Penn State opened a portion of Wednesday’s practice to the media, and — as usual — we were on hand to photograph the session. You can see our gallery of action shots below. Was quarterback Sean Clifford back on the field after being knocked out of the...
You Voted: Best linebacker in high school football is...?
We came up with our list of the top linebackers among the city/area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek. Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll. After all the votes were in, you have given...
Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, October 19
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Iowa football alum Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived by Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears waived former Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, they announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette was in his first season with Chicago and played in the team's first six games, but made key mistakes in the last two losses. For the season, Smith-Marsette has made one reception for 15 yards on four targets to go along with one rush for a loss of one yard.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
The calendar year of 2022 has been a year of change for the Huston Texans. The franchise departed from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Seven months later, the Texans cut ties with former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning. The NFL trade deadline is less...
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Broncos Sign WR Brandon Johnson to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos tinkered with their practice squad Tuesday, signing wide receiver Brandon Johnson, the team announced. Tight end Dalton Keene was released in a corresponding transaction. Johnson originally joined the Broncos in May as an undrafted free agent out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher made three preseason appearances,...
