Iowa State

The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot

Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 8

OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk beat Ankeny Centennial, 42-16, with Iowa's Kirk and Brian Ferentz on hand for the game. Southeast Polk had 260 rushing yards as a team. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli picked up a 21-19 win over East Central. Lauck had three tackles, including one tackle for a loss in the win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Centre Daily

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, October 19

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Iowa football alum Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived by Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears waived former Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, they announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette was in his first season with Chicago and played in the team's first six games, but made key mistakes in the last two losses. For the season, Smith-Marsette has made one reception for 15 yards on four targets to go along with one rush for a loss of one yard.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline

The calendar year of 2022 has been a year of change for the Huston Texans. The franchise departed from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Seven months later, the Texans cut ties with former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning. The NFL trade deadline is less...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Broncos Sign WR Brandon Johnson to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos tinkered with their practice squad Tuesday, signing wide receiver Brandon Johnson, the team announced. Tight end Dalton Keene was released in a corresponding transaction. Johnson originally joined the Broncos in May as an undrafted free agent out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher made three preseason appearances,...
DENVER, CO

