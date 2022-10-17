Read full article on original website
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Mike Tomlin Addresses Fight Between Mitch Trubisky, Diontae Johnson
A locker room halftime fight reportedly forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a change.
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch after a halftime exchange.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NFL
Todd Bowles after loss to Steelers: Bucs living off recent Super Bowl 'are living in a fantasy land'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell on the road to a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that had lost four straight games, was starting a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett and missing major pieces in the secondary. After Sunday's defeat, head coach Todd Bowles bluntly assessed his team's inability to pull out the...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett, if cleared from protocol, will start at QB against Dolphins
Mike Tomlin is proceeding with Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Sunday night in Miami, ending any talk of a brewing controversy before it gathers momentum. Tomlin’s decision comes with a caveat. Pickett, the rookie first-round pick from Pitt, must be released from concussion protocol before he...
Yardbarker
Steelers vs. Dolphins Storylines: Claypool Trade, Flores Return, Locker Room Fights
The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Tampa Bay packing with a loss and now head to Miami where they'll meet the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football. It's only the beginning of the week, but the storylines are long. From Kenny Pickett starting - if he's cleared - to Chase Claypool trade possibilities and an apparent locker room fight. Plus, Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since being fired.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
Centre Daily
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
Centre Daily
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis 'Over-Coached' and 'Overthinking'
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said his starting quarterback could benefit from a simplified approach.
Pitt WR Jaden Bradley to Enter Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers lost a productive receiver who announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Showed Justin Fields, Bears How to Beat Patriots
Fields, Bears must use Lamar's blueprint to beat Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have a clear formula for offensive success. Run, run, and then run some more. The Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, first in rushing first down percentage, and sixth in yards per rush.
