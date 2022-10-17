ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

oilcity.news

Motorist dies in single-vehicle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash along Wyoming 95, near Rolling Hills. The driver, heading northbound in a pickup truck, swerved over the center line and briefly ran off the road on the left side before steering to the right and reentering the road. However, he then left the road on the right side and, in attempting to once again correct and reenter the roadway, he sharply turned left, leading to a rollover, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.
ROLLING HILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — At least one suspect was observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Law enforcement arrived at the residence on the 1300 block of South Washington...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway

Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect in custody after alleged assault Tuesday afternoon in central Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A male suspect is in the custody of the Casper Police Department following multiple alleged assaults Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, authorities told Oil City News on scene. Officers were dispatched to the reported fight around 4:30 p.m. There were three alleged victims, each...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April

CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs

CASPER, Wyo. — A project to conduct extensive sewer line maintenance along K Street is beginning on Monday, the City of Casper said. While no street closures are planned, drivers should expect traffic disruptions along K Street between Elma Street and the wastewater treatment plant for 2–3 weeks, the city’s Monday press release said. Work will happen over the weekends in an effort to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Accused of 2nd-degree Murder To Get New Mental Health Test

A Natrona County District Court Judge on Monday granted a request for a third mental evaluation for Justin Armando Marquez, accused of fatally stabbing to death a Casper man. Judge Catherine Wilking ordered the in-patient evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital after Marquez's attorneys filed a recent motion for it, even though two previous out-patient evaluations found he is competent to stand trial.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed

The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
CASPER, WY

