North Carolina pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crashing into Walmart

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was hurt Sunday morning when a pickup truck plowed through a brick wall and into a North Carolina Walmart, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. at the Walmart in Taylorsville, according to the Central Alexander Fire Department.

Fire crews said that the driver of a truck “drove into the building with a confirmed entrapment.”

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Crews were able to free the driver from the Ford pickup truck in a “short period of time.” EMS crews then took the man to a nearby hospital, according to WACB radio.

“Fire and rescue personnel begin the process of getting the vehicle out of the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity,” fire crews said.

Major damage was reported in the deli section inside the store, but no one inside was injured, WSOC-TV reported. There was no word on what caused the crash.

Taylorsville is located about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte in Alexander County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.