Township Of Taylorsville, NC

North Carolina pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crashing into Walmart

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDE4v_0icGql4O00

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was hurt Sunday morning when a pickup truck plowed through a brick wall and into a North Carolina Walmart, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. at the Walmart in Taylorsville, according to the Central Alexander Fire Department.

Fire crews said that the driver of a truck “drove into the building with a confirmed entrapment.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMav5_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HOY2_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSSGF_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188oDw_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZGD3_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8Sq9_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IWPc_0icGql4O00
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

Crews were able to free the driver from the Ford pickup truck in a “short period of time.” EMS crews then took the man to a nearby hospital, according to WACB radio.

“Fire and rescue personnel begin the process of getting the vehicle out of the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity,” fire crews said.

Major damage was reported in the deli section inside the store, but no one inside was injured, WSOC-TV reported. There was no word on what caused the crash.

Taylorsville is located about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte in Alexander County.

