Cindy Sharp
4d ago
I do appreciate what they do... But I also recognize that is their job. Thankful that they are here as our community grows..Hopefully the speeders and the distracted cell phone users will be next.
Driver who fatally struck Bozeman teacher on bicycle cited for careless driving
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
Bozeman Man That Killed Bicyclist Will Face Charges
A Bozeman driver has been cited for a fatal bicycle collision that killed a Bozeman High School teacher. On October 4, 2022, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the intersection of North 15th Avenue and Oak Street to investigate a bicycle vs. vehicle traffic collision. As a result of the collision, the involved bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to an area hospital. On October 8, 2022, the bicyclist, Kelly Fulton, a teacher at Bozeman High School died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
explorebigsky.com
Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
NBCMontana
Officials investigate apparent murder-suicide in Gallatin Co.
MISSOULA, MT — The suspect in a Gallatin County homicide case was found dead near the Hyalite Reservoir, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The Gallatin County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Lane at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, located roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon.
Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection
One Bozeman resident invited city leaders to the intersection of 15th Ave and Oak Street to see first-hand how many people are running red lights.
Fairfield Sun Times
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds south of Gallatin Gateway
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says they responded Tuesday around 6:45 pm to a report of gunshots on Cliff Manor Ln., about 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway. On...
Man denies murder charge after body found in Park County
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty in Park County on Monday to one count of deliberate homicide.
Man suspected of homicide near Emigrant pleads not guilty
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty to one count of deliberate homicide in Park County on Monday.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
3 Businesses Moving to New Locations in Bozeman
There are a few local businesses in Bozeman that will be opening new locations in the near future. As Bozeman continues to grow and change, a few businesses are on the move. We wanted to let you know about it so that you're able to find them in their new location.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
bozemanmagazine.com
Call for Art - Christmas Stroll Poster 2022
The Downtown Bozeman Association is looking for an artist to create the 2022 Christmas Stroll poster!. Please email a high resolution (300 dpi or greater) .tiff or .jpeg image of 2-D artwork in 18x24” format by 5 PM on Monday, November 7th. As a thank you, the winning artist...
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
