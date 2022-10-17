ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 1

Cindy Sharp
4d ago

I do appreciate what they do... But I also recognize that is their job. Thankful that they are here as our community grows..Hopefully the speeders and the distracted cell phone users will be next.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Man That Killed Bicyclist Will Face Charges

A Bozeman driver has been cited for a fatal bicycle collision that killed a Bozeman High School teacher. On October 4, 2022, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the intersection of North 15th Avenue and Oak Street to investigate a bicycle vs. vehicle traffic collision. As a result of the collision, the involved bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to an area hospital. On October 8, 2022, the bicyclist, Kelly Fulton, a teacher at Bozeman High School died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Officials investigate apparent murder-suicide in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, MT — The suspect in a Gallatin County homicide case was found dead near the Hyalite Reservoir, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The Gallatin County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Lane at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, located roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Call for Art - Christmas Stroll Poster 2022

The Downtown Bozeman Association is looking for an artist to create the 2022 Christmas Stroll poster!. Please email a high resolution (300 dpi or greater) .tiff or .jpeg image of 2-D artwork in 18x24” format by 5 PM on Monday, November 7th. As a thank you, the winning artist...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy