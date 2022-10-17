Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer
It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890...
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 10) Series finale, Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick and Megan reunite in the thrilling series finale. Sarah and Kevin’s baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the O’Briens together one last time in Chesapeake Shores. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “All or Nothing at All”. Release date:...
Doc Martin episode 7, the final of Ralph and Katie and more TV picks for tonight
Doc Martin is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner
“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Temuera Morrison Joins Jason Momoa in ‘Chief Of War’
Apple TV+’s limited series Chief Of War has added Temuera Morrison to its cast. Jason Momoa co-writes (alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett), executive produces, and stars in the limited series telling the history of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. According to Deadline,...
‘The Watcher’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Even though it only premiered days ago, The Watcher has already taken audiences by storm. At the time of publication, the spooky series had already overpowered Dahmer as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. No matter what the critical opinion may be, The Watcher is a hit. That leaves room for one inevitable question: Will The Watcher have a Season 2?
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Releases New Character Posters, Stills Of Diana, Charles, The Queen, Dodi & Mohammed Al-Fayed & More
Netflix has released some new images of Season 5 of The Crown, including character posters with the tagline “A House Divided,” revealing a split between the two sides. The new posters feature the Queen, played by Imelda Stanton, next to Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, separated from the Queen, standing alone with her back to the two. Also featured in the posters are separate photos of Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and West as Prince Charles, among others. The new stills feature Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Salim Daw as...
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
‘The Watcher’ Viewers Livid Over “Horrendous” Ending Are Missing The Point
This weekend, The Watcher surpassed Dahmer as the most-watched Netflix show in the United States. You would think that would mean people like the latest show from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. And you would be wrong. Multiple viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the ending of this particular thriller. Spoilers ahead.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
