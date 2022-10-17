ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Great Bend Post

🎥Heat lamp fire causes $200K in damage in Ogden

OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hurricane Police issue 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours

HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane Police are cracking down on drivers running red lights. According to a Facebook posting, authorities in Hurricane have issued 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours. That is roughly 1.5 violations per hour. According to the post, many of excuses the officers were...
HURRICANE, UT
KSLTV

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A motorcyclist sustained significant injuries Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a car in Washington County. The incident happened near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said traffic in the area has...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

