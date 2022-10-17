Read full article on original website
KUTV
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Wyoming Students Mauled By Grizzly Outside of Cody; One Tried to Pull Grizzly Off Of Friend
Two athletes from the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell are recovering from serious injuries suffered in a grizzly bear attack Saturday outside Cody. Brian Erickson, athletic director at Northwest College, confirmed the attack. “We’re praying for those kids and their families and the rest of the team and their...
🎥Heat lamp fire causes $200K in damage in Ogden
OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
utahstories.com
Peter Sinks: One of The Coldest Temperatures Ever in The United States Recorded Near Logan, Utah
One of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the lower United States happened in a place called Peter Sinks, near Logan, Utah. Peter Sinks is a natural limestone bowl that sits at 8,164 feet above sea level in the Bear River Mountains of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. On February 1,...
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
kslnewsradio.com
Hurricane Police issue 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours
HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane Police are cracking down on drivers running red lights. According to a Facebook posting, authorities in Hurricane have issued 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours. That is roughly 1.5 violations per hour. According to the post, many of excuses the officers were...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City shelter in place lifted after suspect in domestic violence situation taken into custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in a Salt Lake City neighborhood were briefly asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon as police and the SWAT Team responded to a domestic violence situation. According to a release by Salt lake City police the 29-year-old suspect, Nicholas Waitkevich, barricaded himself inside...
KSLTV
Council to vote on West side plan to turn land into homeless housing village
The decision has raised concerns for those living closest to the plot of land, and some feel the city is backtracking on a plan they agreed to years ago. The west side of Salt Lake City is home to some of Utah’s most diverse communities. “I lived here for...
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A motorcyclist sustained significant injuries Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a car in Washington County. The incident happened near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said traffic in the area has...
kvnutalk
College couple open a unique cake shake business in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – There are a bunch of food trailers with hot meals throughout Logan City and a few dessert trucks, and yet there is still room for another one. Isaac Dixon and his wife Bethany, both Utah State University students, recently opened a food trailer they built from scratch offering their original cake-shakes.
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
