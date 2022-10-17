Read full article on original website
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Look: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Message Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys are teasing fans with their latest post about star quarterback Dak Prescott. After missing the last five games with a broken thumb, it certainly seems like he'll be back this weekend. Earlier today, the Cowboys announced Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field. But...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club
Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
Centre Daily
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
iheart.com
Cowboys Host Lions In Week Seven
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back this weekend as they return home. Dallas hosts the Lions on Sunday morning at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys dropped to 4-and-2 after losing to the Eagles in Week Six. Quarterback Dak Prescott was cleared by the medical staff to practice on Tuesday and is expected to join his teammates today. Prescott said he plans to play against Philadelphia after missing the past five games with a right thumb injury. His official status is yet to be determined.
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Centre Daily
Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign WR Brandon Johnson to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos tinkered with their practice squad Tuesday, signing wide receiver Brandon Johnson, the team announced. Tight end Dalton Keene was released in a corresponding transaction. Johnson originally joined the Broncos in May as an undrafted free agent out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher made three preseason appearances,...
Centre Daily
Packers-Commanders Injury Report: Rodgers Doesn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out Wednesday’s practice as he rehabs the right thumb that was injured on the final play against the Giants in London. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said the...
Centre Daily
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers Explains Call for Matt LaFleur to ‘Simplify’ Offense
Aaron Rodgers was not happy about the Packers’ offensive performance during Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday. In the postgame news conference, Rodgers stated that Packers’ offense was not “executing” to its capability and it might be time for coach Matt LaFleur to “reel it back” and “simplify some things.” Sunday’s defeat marked the first time the Packers have lost consecutive games during LaFleur’s tenure.
Centre Daily
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
Centre Daily
Colts, Titans Reveal Initial Week 7 Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts have conjured some momentum as of late, winning their last two contests. Their most recent loss came at home in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, a 24-17 disappointment. Now, the Colts already get their shot at redemption on Sunday as they travel to Nashville to try and get some payback on the Titans in Week 7.
Centre Daily
Pete Carroll Compares WR Dee Eskridge to Former Seahawks WR Golden Tate
There is little doubt as to who the top two receivers are for the Seattle Seahawks, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett serving as quarterback Geno Smith's top weapons. Smith's emergence as a potential franchise-caliber quarterback has been helped by having one of the NFL's best receiving duos. Through six...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Yasir Abdullah, Linebacker, Louisville Cardinals
An overhang who can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage efficiently. Solid musculature with room to add mass in his lower half. Not a pure edge defender, shows the ability to drop into boundary coverage and maintain the edge along with his pass rush responsibility. A sure tackler when it comes to run defense. Able to deploy him in zone coverage with confidence thanks to his functional athleticism. Spot drops into sight lines and can break up passes or even intercept the passers. Best when allowed to get out of his two-point stance and burst upfield. Shows the propensity to generate pressure as a designed looper, using closing speed to collapse pocket width. Can run the arc and flatten down the line en route to the quarterback. Timely hands that will bat down the ball at the line of scrimmage. Very little threat as a pass rusher when he can't win with get-off. Doesn't work many moves and will seldom convert speed to power or win with a bull rush. Tends to lag in his awareness, can be slow to react or get downfield on big runs. Tweener in every sense. A multidimensional player who thrives in head-down rushes or boundary zone coverage. Abdullah has some solid traits but is sort of a tweener in both build and skillset, with the need to add power and rush moves as a pass rusher in order to take the next step.
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
