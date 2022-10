Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. Class 7A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)(8-0)1001. 2. Hersey(8-0)842. 3....

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO