Bayfield County, WI

Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday

DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement.  Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
DRESSER, WI
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin

The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI

