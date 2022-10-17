Read full article on original website
U.P. city sees 17 inches of October snow
The Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snow, but a mid-October flurry carrying a lot of snow has already hit hard.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
Here it comes! Temperatures on the climb into the weekend – Chris
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday
DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement. Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
7 tornadoes now confirmed in Wisconsin during last week's severe weather
The National Weather Service (NWS) now confirms seven EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during last week's severe weather.
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
Power Outage Causes Grand Traverse School to Close
Grand Traverse Academy was closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The building got power back just before noon Tuesday. But they weren’t the only place without power in Grand Traverse County. Outages popped up across the county thanks to high winds. Several power lines were down and some...
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here.
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
