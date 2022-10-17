ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. This case involves a murder that took place in Albany in October 2018. Specifically, the indictment charges Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr., and Jamarrie Markel Harvey with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, armed robbery, and other violent crimes and weapons offenses. This latest case from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit marks the fifth indictment to be announced over the past two weeks.

