Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Mountain Sports’ free Avalanche Education Series starts tonight
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Mountain Sports’ Avalanche Education Series returns to Alibi Ale Works for an evening of free education, inspiration and support for local non-profit organizations all presented by Ortovox USA. The annual tradition features a series of three workshops, Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tuesday Nov. 15...
travelawaits.com
15 Incredible Things To Do During A Weekend In South Lake Tahoe, California
South Lake Tahoe is made for escapees looking for a weekend getaway. It is a picture-perfect setting with multi-generation leisure activities, no matter the occasion or time of year. The majestic Sierra Nevada surrounds America’s largest alpine lake, Lake Tahoe. Straddling two states, California and Nevada, on the southwest end...
Record-Courier
Events Center in final stages
The largest construction project in Douglas County is nearly closed in for fall and winter which will pave the way for interior work. The Tahoe Events Center is scheduled to open on July 2023 after two years of work. The undergrounding of existing overhead utility lines, sewer upgrades, and construction...
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
nnbw.com
Panera Bread opens doors in south Carson
Panera Bread opened its first full-scale bakery in Northern Nevada on Monday, which happens to be in south Carson City next to Chick-fil-A. “We’re very busy,” Jacob Bustos, regional vice president, said on opening day. “Our doors are open, and we’re excited to be part of the community and Carson City.”
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
2news.com
Developers Break Ground on New Senior Living Complex in Reno
(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
Sierra Sun
Climate Profile: Anna Klovstad
Editor’s note: Climate Profile is a feature brought to you by the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which explores the stories of local citizens and how climate change has affected their lives. I was delighted to reconnect with my dynamic friend Anna Klovstad to interview her...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
Sierra Sun
Placer County Sheriff’s Office launches new app
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new app to help connect with residents and visitors and provide another avenue where information can be quickly and efficiently shared, the department recently announced. The office said the app offers quick access to items of...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
Nevada women accused of money laundering after $7 million Ponzi scheme
The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday that a Nevada woman was indicted on charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Serrell Smokey won a second term as Washoe Tribal Chairman, according to preliminary results issued by tribe’s Election Board. Smokey received 199 votes to Rueben Vasquez’ 124. Challenges are due by Thursday. East Fork Fire Protection District Board members got their first look at...
2news.com
Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire
Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
2news.com
Fire Damages Historic Buildings In Dayton
Central Lyon County Firefighters announced that the historic Fox Hotel in Old Town Dayton was lost in the fire. Multiple agencies were needed to help battle the blaze and also help cover the District.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
