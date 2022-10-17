ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

HAPPENING NOW: Semi-truck catches fire on I-20 in Callahan County

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A semi-truck caught fire in Callahan County Monday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the trailer, which ignited near mile maker 298 around 9:40 a.m.

First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the the cab of the truck is completely burned and it’s now working toward the trailer, which is carrying non-hazardous cargo. Police scanner traffic indicates it may be recycling material.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate while firefighters work to contain the flames.

It’s currently unknown what caused the fire but the driver was able to escape unharmed.

Comments / 2

David13
2d ago

I work in the Permian basin area, off of I 20, tractor trailer, fires, are so common. People don’t realize how many tractor-trailers are on these highways and interstates, I don’t know the cause of these fires, but I know they happen to often….stay safe people.

Tina Lowe
2d ago

My daughter and me just drove by this and my heart just drop when I saw this my prayers is with the guy that got out thankfully he's not hurt. My sister and my son in law are drivers of 18 wheelers and I pray every night for them to drive safe and return home safe.

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

