HAPPENING NOW: Semi-truck catches fire on I-20 in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A semi-truck caught fire in Callahan County Monday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the trailer, which ignited near mile maker 298 around 9:40 a.m.

First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the the cab of the truck is completely burned and it’s now working toward the trailer, which is carrying non-hazardous cargo. Police scanner traffic indicates it may be recycling material.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate while firefighters work to contain the flames.

It’s currently unknown what caused the fire but the driver was able to escape unharmed.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.