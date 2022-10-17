ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS3 talks to Sam Hoff of Delaware State University about the tight PA Senate race

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

CBS3 talks to Sam Hoff of Delaware State University about the tight PA Senate race 04:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on to Election Day. Three weeks from Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots.

We have some big races here in Pennsylvania, some getting national attention.

CBS3 talked to Dr. Sam Hoff with Delaware State University.

John Fetterman campaigned in Delaware County over the weekend and Mehmet Oz has also been in our area recently.

