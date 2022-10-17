Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
Kaylee Messerly sentenced to 26 years in prison
A mother convicted of child abuse after exposing her kids to dangerously cold temperatures in the Colorado backcountry has been sentenced after one of her children died.Kaylee Messerly, 36, of Craig, Colorado, received 16 years with time served for child abuse causing death. She also got 10 years for child abuse causing serious bodily injury and will have to serve those sentences concurrently, meaning she'll likely be in prison for 26 years.Messerly, 36, and her daughters got stuck in the mud on a county road in Moffat County in March 2021.Rescuers found them a mile away from their car. Messerly's 18-month-old daughter Emma Smith died. She was wearing no shoes, socks or hat. Her other daughter, Alena Smith, 3, had to have her legs partially amputated.Messerly was arrested and tested positive for methamphetamines at the time.She was convicted in June of this year.Alena will get prosthetic legs, according to her father, Dave Smith.According to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Department of Human Services failed to act on complaints about the mother.
Black man will spend 25 years in prison for doing this to ex-girlfriend
On Sept.19, Ralph Haywood Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Jones pled guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 18, 2022, in Barrow County. In June 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were planning to go...
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Georgia Attorney Sentenced for Road Rage Murder of Man He Suspected of Throwing a Golf Ball at His Mercedes
A 47-year-old Georgia attorney may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes Benz by running the man down with the luxury sedan. A Fulton County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Keith Schmitt...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking
Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos
Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says
The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
Philadelphia teenager arrested, charged in connection with Pottstown homicide: MontCo DA
POTTSTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery Country District Attorney's Office says a Philadelphia teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dakari Rome and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy. Authorities identified the arrested person as 17-year-old Jahme Barnes of North Philadelphia. Barnes was charged with...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
Husband jailed for dealing fentanyl less than a month after his wife was busted on the same charges
A man in Colorado was arrested during a traffic stop on drug possession charges less than a month after his wife was arrested and charged with felony drug charges.
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
