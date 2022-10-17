ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

CBS Denver

Kaylee Messerly sentenced to 26 years in prison

A mother convicted of child abuse after exposing her kids to dangerously cold temperatures in the Colorado backcountry has been sentenced after one of her children died.Kaylee Messerly, 36, of Craig, Colorado, received 16 years with time served for child abuse causing death. She also got 10 years for child abuse causing serious bodily injury and will have to serve those sentences concurrently, meaning she'll likely be in prison for 26 years.Messerly, 36, and her daughters got stuck in the mud on a county road in Moffat County in March 2021.Rescuers found them a mile away from their car. Messerly's 18-month-old daughter Emma Smith died. She was wearing no shoes, socks or hat. Her other daughter, Alena Smith, 3, had to have her legs partially amputated.Messerly was arrested and tested positive for methamphetamines at the time.She was convicted in June of this year.Alena will get prosthetic legs, according to her father, Dave Smith.According to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Department of Human Services failed to act on complaints about the mother.
CRAIG, CO
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos

Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
CBS DFW

Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
DALLAS, TX
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA

