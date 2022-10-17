Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Kansas City restructured the tight end’s contract to clear cap space.
KMBC.com
Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce's deal, opening up cap space ahead of the NFL trade deadline
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have freed up $3.455 million in cap space. Well, maybe. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have once again restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce, creating $3.455 million in cap space in 2022. This content...
Patriots getting calls on Kendrick Bourne before NFL trade deadline (report)
Kendrick Bourne appears to be out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse, but that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out to the Patriots to check on his availability with the trade deadline approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s been interest but the Patriots aren’t yet inclined to act. He...
Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'
Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
How Justin Fields Can Make ‘Improvements' to Get Rid of Ball Faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Bill Belichick Tips Cap to Bears Run Game Before Monday's Contest
Bill Belichick tips his cap to the Bears run game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick regularly delivers a full scouting report to the media about the Patriots' upcoming opponent. On Wednesday, he did exactly that. On his way to tipping his cap to plenty of Bears players,...
2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November
What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
Yardbarker
Report: Veteran WR DeSean Jackson to visit Ravens
Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon in the passing game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tua Tagovailoa Glad to Be Back for Dolphins After Clearing Protocols Ahead of Sunday's Game
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. “It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”
Where Do Chicago Bears Land in Week 7 NFL National Power Rankings?
Where do Bears land in Week 7 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears endured a crushing defeat in Week 6 on Thursday night football. Coming into the game one game shy of a .500 record, the Washington Commanders posed a solid chance at victory, as they are one of the weaker teams in the NFL.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Offensive Tackle of the Future
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only...
Report: Bears shopping Robert Quinn before deadline
The Chicago Bears front office is shopping veteran Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1), according to a report from the Washington Post. Quinn, 32, is going into his 12th season in the league and his third with the Bears. He signed a five-year deal with the Bears in 2020.
Is Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Holding the Ball Too Long?
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0