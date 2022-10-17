Read full article on original website
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks releasing Josh Gordon, email reply to NFL
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media in his usual Monday press conference that comes after the team enjoyed a bye last week. The Titans were busy making moves to start the week, as they announced the signing of wide receiver C.J. Board to the practice squad, which was made possible by the release of fellow wideout Josh Gordon.
Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn’t feel any pain while on the field in Miami. Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed. “At that point, I kind of felt like this is going to be a tough one to come back from,” Walker said Tuesday. “But knowing me, I was that guy, knowing that I wanted to come back early. I wanted to show the team that I worked my butt off to get back on this field. And, you know, it just didn’t happen the way I wanted it to.” Walker broke his ankle in the 2018 season opener, the first game under his new head coach Mike Vrabel in what wound up as the NFL’s longest game. Walker played seven more games in 2019, and the three-time Pro Bowl tight end finally retired Tuesday from the NFL after 14 seasons — nearly three years after his final game.
Free Agent WR DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens Tuesday
Free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson will visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, per Michael David Smith of PFF. Jackson may be aged, but he can still provide a decent deep threat to any offense in the league. The Ravens have one of the worse receiving corps in the league, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Jackson to see some action reasonably quickly within the offense. His vertical presence is shown in the numbers as the three-time Pro Bowler has led the league in yards per reception on four different occasions in his career.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Yardbarker
Browns Release S Richard LeCounte From Practice Squad
The following is an updated list of Browns’ practice squad players:. LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021. He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad ever since, but was active for nine games as a rookie, recording three tackles.
WPTV
Former Jets, Gators running back La'Mical Perine signed to Dolphins' practice squad
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A former Orange Bowl MVP is returning to Hard Rock Stadium – this time with the Miami Dolphins. Former Florida and New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Perine spent the last two...
Lions move CB Saivion Smith to practice squad IR, sign WR Stanley Berryhill
After his scary injury suffered in Week 5 in New England, Lions cornerback Saivion Smith has made an impressive recovery. Smith suffered a concussion that left him motionless on the turf for several minutes and left the field in an ambulance. Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered an encouraging update...
Yardbarker
Titans Make Three Practice Squad Moves For Week 7
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Parker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason. Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract...
NBC Sports
Patriots sign defensive lineman to practice squad
The New England Patriots made an addition to their practice squad ahead of their Week 7 game vs. the Chicago Bears. Defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter was signed on Wednesday, the team announced. Carter, 25, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of...
Yardbarker
Packers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2022. He later signed a futures contract with the Packers the following year and has been on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, Gaines appeared in one game for the Packers but did not record a...
