Kanye West Claims George Floyd Died From Fentanyl

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Kanye West has falsely claimed George Floyd died of fentanyl in his latest controversial remarks. The 45-year-old rapper, who changed his name to Ye, made the comments as a guest on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN .

In his outpour of thoughts and feelings, the Chicago musician shared he learned the information used to formulate his stance on Floyd through Candace Owen’s film project The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” claimed Ye. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGsl5_0icGpiSQ00
Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In April 2021, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Chauvin kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as his face pressed into the pavement. His death in May of 2020 caused a global uproar against police brutality after the violent arrest attempt went viral .

According to medical experts , although fentanyl was found in George Floyd’s system, the drug had metabolized and did not factor into his death. According to the New York Times , Dr. Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner who conducted Mr. Floyd’s initial autopsy described Floyd’s cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

JPMorgan Chase Cuts Banking Ties With Kanye West, Yeezy Amid Anti-Semitic Tirade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgkdW_0icGpiSQ00
Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France.

Elsewhere in the lengthy Drink Champs conversation, the “Black Skinhead” rapper discussed the Kardashian family and his children, Diddy, the GAP brand, and Drake. Ye also continued to make remarks about the Jewish community, despite his anti-Semitic views causing his forced exit from social media.

“Jewish people have owned the Black voice,” Kanye expressed. “Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. I respect what the Jewish people have done, and how they brought their people together.”

He continued, “Paparazzi taking a photo of you, you ain’t getting no money off of it. You’re used to getting screwed by the Jewish media.”

Watch Kanye West on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN below.

