Government Technology
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
Oklahoma has 103 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oklahoma using data from Connect K-12.
KOCO
Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
pdjnews.com
$3.64 million in grants to nonprofits
Community members can maximize their charitable impact by participating in a dollar-for-dollar gift-matching program established by late Shawnee businessman Paul Milburn’s charitable fund. The committee that oversees the fund, administered by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, will match up to $2.48 million in charitable gifts made to select nonprofits through June 30, 2023. The match…
publicradiotulsa.org
Hofmeister and Stitt spar in governor's race debate
Wednesday night saw the only planned governor’s race debate between incumbent Kevin Stitt and challenger state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, who recently changed her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, distinguished herself from Stitt by saying she’s rooted in Oklahoma and in touch with the needs of the state regardless of political affiliation.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana in special election next year
Oklahomans will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in a special election next March. Governor Kevin Stitt signed a proclamation declaring that a special statewide election for State Question 820 will be held on Tuesday March 7, 2023. The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied...
kosu.org
Here's how more than 450,000 eligible Oklahomans can apply for student loan forgiveness
People with student debt can now apply for loan forgiveness from the federal government via a form officially released Monday. More than 450,00 Oklahomans are estimated to get student loan forgiveness under the plan touted by President Joe Biden. The administration is canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt for...
‘The fault lies on the administration’: Community leaders issues joint call for county jail administrator to resign
A group of outspoken clergy and community activists met Monday to discuss ongoing, shocking conditions at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
kosu.org
Respiratory infections in children are beginning to tick up in Oklahoma
Oklahoma doctors are beginning to see cases of a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for children. The rise is in line with annual trends. Respiratory Syncytial Virus can present pretty similarly to the cold or a flu, and it’s usually not a serious concern in adults. It has many symptoms, but they combine to restrict airways. Smaller airways in children mean the issue can become severe much more quickly.
KOCO
New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift
A former Stitt appointee/campaign contributor is indicted for engaging in a scheme where he was paid to set up ghost pot grow licensees. The post Everything’s fine: former Stitt adviser gets indicted for pot grift appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kswo.com
ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Natalie Bruno
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Natalie Bruno (L) visited with 7News’ Haley Wilson about her ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Ervin Stone Yen, and incumbent Kevin Stitt. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about...
Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Oklahoma data from the EPA.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
OKC home health company agrees to pay $22.9M to settle federal False Claims Act and kickback allegations
Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, as well as the former CEO and COO agreed to pay $22,948,004 to resolve allegations of Medicare and TRICARE fraud.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
Gov. Stitt Reaffirms Head Of State Medical Marijuana Authority
Gov. Stitt said the current leader of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will run the agency when it transitions to an independent state agency. Adria Berry has led the agency for the past year, and oversaw the OMMA's "Hard Reset" to catch up on inspections and license compliance. OMMA will...
