Oklahoma State

Government Technology

Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12

Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

$3.64 million in grants to nonprofits

Community members can maximize their charitable impact by participating in a dollar-for-dollar gift-matching program established by late Shawnee businessman Paul Milburn’s charitable fund. The committee that oversees the fund, administered by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, will match up to $2.48 million in charitable gifts made to select nonprofits through June 30, 2023. The match…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Hofmeister and Stitt spar in governor's race debate

Wednesday night saw the only planned governor’s race debate between incumbent Kevin Stitt and challenger state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, who recently changed her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, distinguished herself from Stitt by saying she’s rooted in Oklahoma and in touch with the needs of the state regardless of political affiliation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana in special election next year

Oklahomans will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in a special election next March. Governor Kevin Stitt signed a proclamation declaring that a special statewide election for State Question 820 will be held on Tuesday March 7, 2023. The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
LAWTON, OK
kosu.org

Respiratory infections in children are beginning to tick up in Oklahoma

Oklahoma doctors are beginning to see cases of a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for children. The rise is in line with annual trends. Respiratory Syncytial Virus can present pretty similarly to the cold or a flu, and it’s usually not a serious concern in adults. It has many symptoms, but they combine to restrict airways. Smaller airways in children mean the issue can become severe much more quickly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Natalie Bruno

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Natalie Bruno (L) visited with 7News’ Haley Wilson about her ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Ervin Stone Yen, and incumbent Kevin Stitt. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

