Obituary: Raymond C. “Raynard” White, 92

Raymond C. “Raynard” White, 92, of Renick, WV, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born May 7, 1930, in Frankford, WV, he was the son of the late Blaine White and Keturah Hankins White.

Mr. White was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from the WV Department of Highways. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight years, Jean Musser White; daughter, Donna Myles (Mike) of Renick, WV; sons, Ray White of Renick, Wv, James White (Connie) of Rocky Mount, VA, and Ralph White (Gina) of St. George, UT; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was 2 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Susan Sharp-Campbell and Patrick Donnelly officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to the Greenbrier Humane Society: 151 Holliday Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

