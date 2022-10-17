ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Q3 Earnings Season Starts With a Bang: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Opendoor, Petrobras and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWdVs_0icGpZSl00 Markets exploded out of the gate on Monday morning, with the Nasdaq reaching gains of more than 3% and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones up 2.7% and 1.8%, respectively. If anything, investors appear to be very optimistic about this earning season, just based on trading thus far on Monday. However, this could be a bull trap.

Numbers from past week suggest that the third quarter is off to a weaker-than-expected start . So far, according to FactSet, of the 7% of companies within the S&P 500 that have reported third-quarter results already, only 69% have posted EPS above estimates. This falls short of the five-year average of 77%.

Be on the lookout for some more major bank earnings this week as well as a few other big names that will be posting, like Netflix and Tesla .

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Nike, Tesla and more.

Albertsons Companies Inc. ( NYSE: ACI ): Guggenheim downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. The stock was last seen trading near $26, in a 52-week range of $24.34 to $37.99.

Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and cut the price target to $177 from $180. Shares have traded as high as $182.94 in the past year but traded near $141 on Monday.

Clorox Co. ( NYSE: CLX ): Morgan Stanley upgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Underweight with a $130 price target. Shares traded near $134 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $120.50 to $186.86.

Cloudflare Inc. ( NYSE: NET ): Wells Fargo upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $65 from $62. The 52-week trading range is $38.96 to $221.654, and the share price was near $51 on Monday.

Fox Corp. ( NASDAQ: FOXA ): Loop Capital downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy and cut the price target to $34 from $50. Credit Suisse downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $36 from $41. The shares traded near $29 on Monday. The 52-week range is $28.73 to $44.95.

Kroger Co. ( NYSE: KR ): Northcoast downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $38.22 to $62.78. Shares changed hands near $42 apiece on Monday.

ALSO READ: Goldmans Sachs Has 7 Well-Known Sizzling Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10

Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: OPEN ): Goldman Sachs downgraded to a Sell rating form Neutral and cut the price target to $2 from $7. Shares were last seen trading near $2.50. The 52-week range is $2.31 to $25.32.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ( NYSE: PBR ): Credit Suisse downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $16 from $20. Shares traded near $14 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $9.36 to $16.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ: REGN ): Evercore ISI downgraded to an In-Line rating from Outperform with a $760 price target. The 52-week trading range is $538.01 to $761.05. Shares changed hands near $729 apiece on Monday.


There is potential for more market downside, so this may hardly seem like the time to get aggressive on technology. However, for investors looking to buy while there is "blood in the streets," Goldman Sachs has six top software stocks it likes for a market recovery.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

142K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy