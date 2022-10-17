Freeze warning posted for Tuesday morning in Kansas City

Kansas Citians might be in for a rude awakening Tuesday morning.

A surge of cold air will drop temperatures down into the mid-20s.

As a result, the National Weather Service has the entire Kansas City region in a freeze warning from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Frosty temperatures aren’t uncommon across Kansas City in October, but dropping down to the mid 20’s doesn't usually happen until mid-November.

The University of Missouri Extension’s website shows that the fall median date of a temperature of 24 degrees or lower is Nov. 22 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and Nov. 12 in outlying Kansas City areas.

