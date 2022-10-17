ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run, police say

By Jenna Thompson
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CA0Yw_0icGpXhJ00

A Monday morning hit-and-run in Kansas City, Missouri, has left a pedestrian in critical but stable condition, according to police.

At around 6:44 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Donna Drake said the victim was walking in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street wrapped in a blanket when the person either fell or lay down.

A gray Ford F150 traveling westbound ran over the pedestrian and did not stop, Drake said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KCTV 5

Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy