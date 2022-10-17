REMINDER: Checking your car’s tire pressure when temps drop in Kansas City

You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes Tuesday morning before heading into work to check your car’s tire pressure.

Kansas City is included in a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The sudden drop in temperatures could cause tire pressure monitoring system warning lights to signal a warning.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery outlined why tire pressure drops when temperatures fall in a recent weather academy. Watch the segment in the video player above.

