ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

REMINDER: Checking your car’s tire pressure when temps drop in Kansas City

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQtIE_0icGpWoa00

You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes Tuesday morning before heading into work to check your car’s tire pressure.

Kansas City is included in a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The sudden drop in temperatures could cause tire pressure monitoring system warning lights to signal a warning.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery outlined why tire pressure drops when temperatures fall in a recent weather academy. Watch the segment in the video player above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Freeze Warning and possible record lows coming to Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The first taste of winter is coming to the KC metro Monday night!. After noticing high temperatures fall over the weekend, we’ll likely only make it to the low 50s this afternoon. Sunny skies today will stay clear overnight, allowing those temps to dive even farther by tomorrow morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy