Ohio State Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement for National School Bus Safety Week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's National School Bus Safety Week and local officials want to remind motorists of the important role they play to ensure a child's safety. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement efforts this week by following school buses and sending additional units to patrol school zones. Drivers are required by law to keep at least 10 feet from a bus that is either picking up or dropping off students. Troopers say they are seeing a rise in distracted drivers violating the rules.
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they thought they were firing on wild hogs. Yet, the accused shooters, 60-year-old brothers...
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in the city’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge.
DA: Hoarder charged after 300 animals rescued from NY home
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities rescued nearly 300 rabbits, birds and other animals from a filthy home in New York and charged a self-help book author with cruel confinement of animals, prosecutors announced. “Operation Open Cage” started Oct. 1 when investigators were contacted by animal control officers who...
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month. Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven...
