From babbling brooks, to a bustling downtown, the city of Northville has a certain charm and uniqueness. The city is also the setting of a growing trend. “We were one of the first communities to apply for the social district license, and now there are over 96 communities that have a social district,” Lori Ward, Executive Director of Northville’s Downtown Development Authority told Live in the D’s April Morton. Ward says the social district, called The Twist, allows visitors to walk around a closed-off pedestrian-only area in downtown Northville with alcoholic drinks. There are 18 restaurants within the Social District, and Ward says that number is growing. Visitors to Downtown Northville can also enjoy shopping from unique, one-of-a-kind stores including clothing and home décor. For those who would like to learn about the city’s history, the Mill Race Historical Village is a great place to visit. April Morton took a tour of Northville and found some jewels. Click the video above to learn more about Northville.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO