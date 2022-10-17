ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over part of Columbus Boulevard in Old City on Sunday.

The Action Cam was there as the riders were seen weaving in and out of traffic near the Ben Franklin Bridge at about 7:30 p.m.

A short time later, the group gathered at the Lukoil gas station on the corner of Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

Police were able to move in and break up the group.

Officers confiscated three ATVs and said one of them was stolen. That is something law enforcement is allowed to do after a state law passed over the summer.

"We are allowing public law enforcement across the state to impound these vehicles," said State Rep Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia. "That was something they couldn't do by state law."

Police had reports of up the 400 ATVs and dirt bikes heading toward Center City on Sunday night, and tried to break them up.

The District Attorney said police have limited options to stop the riders for safety reasons.

"It's not sensible to act like we can have high speed chases with police cars chasing kids on unregistered motorbikes," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Police also said a cruiser was damaged by some in the group.

Comments / 53

D Z
5d ago

I'm waiting for someone to go Mad Max on them. ran them right off the road. hit them like you would a deer in the middle of the highway. that might teach somebody a lesson. sorry officer I was fearful for my life I had no other option but to Swerve

Reply(3)
33
John Binczewski
5d ago

what I don't understand these are State paid for roads why aren't the state police wore involved in locking these people up they don't pay taxes to use those roads why should they be allowed to use them I don't understand

Reply(3)
16
Barbara McKenna
4d ago

they are just laughing in our faces seeing what all they can get away with and apparently a lot. I say bring in the national guard and the state police. this lawlessness needs to stop. I'm not from Philly originally and I absolutely hate it here.

Reply(3)
13
