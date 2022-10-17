Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
NaNoWriMo at the Henry County Library
Henry County Library is hosting National Write a Novel Month. The NaNoWriMo organization is a non-for-profit organization that connects writers from all over the globe. It encourages creative writing and self-discipline through writing 30,000 words. This program is for teenagers between the grades of 6th and 12th. Sign-ups start October...
mykdkd.com
The Little Apple (10/19)
A delicious hot baked potato lunch will be served Wednesday, October 19 at the Appleton City M.K.&T Railroad Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The large baked potatoes will be served with your choice of toppings of chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon and sour cream. Drink and a serving of homemade cake are included for only $8. Come and visit as you enjoy your meal in the Depot or carryout will be available. All profits will be used by Appleton City Landmarks Restoration for maintenance of the 1870 M.K.&T Depot, Old 1870 Library and Museum Complex.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
mykdkd.com
Preparing for Their Future
Empowering and preparing students for life after high school is important, and this happened at last week’s College and Career Fair. Close to 500 students, including all of the district’s juniors and seniors, as well as students from nearby districts participated in this event. Students had the opportunity to talk to approximately 70 colleges, businesses, union representatives, technical/trade schools, and military representatives.
mykdkd.com
Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders
The Clinton Fire Department is excited to announce that another agency will be attending the “Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders” event on Halloween (October 31st) at the fire station. Dispatchers from Henry County 911 Emergency Communications will be attending! Come and meet the people that answer your emergency 911 calls and initiate the emergency response system!
mykdkd.com
Proposed Cell Tower at Clinton High School
On October 4th the City Council denied the original site for the proposed cell tower located on the High School Grounds. Tillman Infrastructure is now seeking approval of a second site on school property and is not required to notify the adjacent residents of this change. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the new site on October 3rd. The City Council will decide to approve or deny the tower on this new site at the October 18th meeting. This will be your final opportunity to express your opposition. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can write a letter to the City Council and drop it off at City Hall.
80 acres damaged in grass fire near Bolivar Wednesday afternoon
A burn ban is in effect for Polk County and the City of Bolivar, as multiple crews fought a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECTS IN PHOTOS
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying subjects in surveillance photos. The department reports that these people have been breaking into some storage units in Lexington. This incident happened on October 16. If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, you are urged to contact...
There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Be Bored in Sedalia This Weekend
Guys, I know you hear it a lot, especially on social media. "There's nothing to dooooo!" And while I'm not arguing that we could always have more fun stuff to do, particularly for the young people... this weekend, you have no excuse. This weekend, there are so many options of things for you and the family to get up to.
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
No one hurt in Blue Springs house fire
The Blue Springs Fire Department is investigating the cause. The fire department says no one was hurt in the fire.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)
Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/17)
Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault. Eldon Ray Bearce II of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/12/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Brandi D...
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead in Grain Valley
Police in Grain Valley are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Wednesday afternoon. The Grain Valley Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m.
KMZU
Three vehicle accident leaves one with moderate injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Blue Springs woman is injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County yesterday afternoon. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70. Independence resident, 46-year-old Sean Postpichal swerved and collided with 64-year-old Susan James. Postpichal lost control and struck a third vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Sadije Kadrijoska, of Concordia.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC man identified as hit-and-run driver who fired shots at officers in a multi-county pursuit
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The man involved with a weekend pursuit through multiple Missouri counties after a hit-and-run crash is identified , the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Brenton Lee Ross, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested and charged in the incident, which took law enforcement through...
Possible human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
