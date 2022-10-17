Read full article on original website
Related
Buckeye Valley, Harvest Prep to play for MSL-Ohio championship
Coach Matt Stephens is looking to check another goal off his list when Buckeye Valley visits Harvest Prep on Oct. 21. Buckeye Valley has the same goals every year – beat Delaware, win a league title and make the playoffs, said Stephens, whose team is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the MSL-Ohio Division. “For...
Hamilton Township can share MSL-Buckeye title with upset of Bloom-Carroll
With injuries hindering the progress it hoped to make in its second season under coach Tennyson Varney, Hamilton Township went 4-4 last fall and missed the Division III, Region 11 playoffs. The Rangers started 1-2 this year, but things have gone so smoothly since then that they’re in position to battle for a share of their first league championship since 2016. ...
Seeking outright OCC-Ohio title, Gahanna Lincoln set for road test at Pickerington North
Some early season offensive struggles aside, Gahanna Lincoln arguably has put together the most consistent season among central Ohio's 26 big-school programs. The Lions have one remaining task before the Division I, Region 3 playoffs: A matchup Oct. 21 at Pickerington North with the outright OCC-Ohio Division championship on the line. Super 7: Gahanna...
NYSPHSAA announcements: Softball state final four extended; Section 1 football to change
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has approved the BEDS numbers for the 2023-24 school year, and the extension of the softball state final four to a two-day championship event starting in 2023 at its executive committee meeting on Wednesday. How new BEDS numbers impact football. While...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ticket Information for Tonight's Soccer Sectional Matchups at Wayne Jamison Field
The Bridgeport High School boys and girls soccer teams will be in action in Class AAA Region I, Section 2 games tonight at Wayne Jamison Field. The boys will face Buckhannon-Upshur at 6 p.m. The girls will take on Preston at 8 p.m. Tickets are $6. No county passes will...
Class 2A Arkansas boys basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player ...
What are Week 8's must-see Mid-Valley high school volleyball, soccer and football games?
Game of the week: The Sprague football team (4-3, 3-2) will play at No. 10 OSAA-ranked South Salem (6-1, 4-1) in a 6A Special District 1 league game on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 8 of the fall high school sports season.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers, Ladycats Open Girls Soccer Tourney Play Today
UNION COUNTY – Two area girls varsity soccer teams will be in action on the pitch in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II girls soccer tournament as both Jonathan Alder and North Union open up postseason play today. The #5-seed Pioneers and...
wissports.net
Week 8 Boys Volleyball State Rankings
The Boys Volleyball Coaches have released their Week 8 Top 10 Poll. The rankings are produced by Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ. Boys...
Comments / 0