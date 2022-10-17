ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Columbus Dispatch

Hamilton Township can share MSL-Buckeye title with upset of Bloom-Carroll

With injuries hindering the progress it hoped to make in its second season under coach Tennyson Varney, Hamilton Township went 4-4 last fall and missed the Division III, Region 11 playoffs.  The Rangers started 1-2 this year, but things have gone so smoothly since then that they’re in position to battle for a share of their first league championship since 2016.  ...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Seeking outright OCC-Ohio title, Gahanna Lincoln set for road test at Pickerington North

Some early season offensive struggles aside, Gahanna Lincoln arguably has put together the most consistent season among central Ohio's 26 big-school programs. The Lions have one remaining task before the Division I, Region 3 playoffs: A matchup Oct. 21 at Pickerington North with the outright OCC-Ohio Division championship on the line. Super 7: Gahanna...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Scorebook Live

Class 2A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land   With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player ...
ARKANSAS STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Pioneers, Ladycats Open Girls Soccer Tourney Play Today

UNION COUNTY – Two area girls varsity soccer teams will be in action on the pitch in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II girls soccer tournament as both Jonathan Alder and North Union open up postseason play today. The #5-seed Pioneers and...
PLAIN CITY, OH
wissports.net

Week 8 Boys Volleyball State Rankings

The Boys Volleyball Coaches have released their Week 8 Top 10 Poll. The rankings are produced by Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ. Boys...

