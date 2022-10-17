With injuries hindering the progress it hoped to make in its second season under coach Tennyson Varney, Hamilton Township went 4-4 last fall and missed the Division III, Region 11 playoffs. The Rangers started 1-2 this year, but things have gone so smoothly since then that they’re in position to battle for a share of their first league championship since 2016. ...

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 58 MINUTES AGO