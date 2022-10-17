Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC, Says Regulator Has No Regard for Those Harmed by XRP Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs is sounding off against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that the regulatory agency doesn’t care about those it harmed with its XRP lawsuit. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 662,000 Twitter followers that the SEC’s lawsuit isn’t about upholding the...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Argues US Commodity Regulator Should Have More Authority Over Stablecoins: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler is reportedly saying that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should have more regulatory authority over stablecoins. Gensler says in a recent Georgetown conference that stablecoins have many similarities to money market funds and should be regulated as such, according to...
NASDAQ
Understanding the Regulatory Landscape of Crypto: Part 1
Welcome back to our 2022 regtech series, where we trace the evolution of regtech adoption in financial services and the legal industry, the regtech funding market, and specific strengths and weaknesses of regtech. In our last post, we discussed the here and now of crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Here, we’ll start to survey the detailed, and often confusing, regulatory landscape of crypto and DeFi.
astaga.com
CFTC To Investigate How Three Arrows Capital Used User Funds
The U.S. regulators have lastly determined to step into the investigation of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which was one of many main causes of this yr’s crypto market crash. The collapse of the Terra ecosystem in Could pushed 3AC into a significant collapse from being the...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase supports Bitcoin in its legal battle against the SEC
Grayscale and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) are now in a legal battle after the latter refused to approve the application for the Bitcoin ETF. According to claims by Grayscale, the lawsuit came to light after the SEC failed to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles. While the SEC showed a green light to Bitcoin Futures ETF, the spot markets have been deprived of the luxury of getting regulated in the region.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
ihodl.com
Gary Gensler Supports Expanding CFTC Powers in the Crypto Industry
Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given his support behind potentially increasing the CFTC's power in the cryptocurrency sector, The Block has reported. He has said during a speech at the Digital Asset Quality Conference at Georgetown University that crypto projects outside the SEC's...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Coinbase And Industry Leaders File Amicus Brief In Support Of Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF
Coinbase filed an amicus brief supporting Grayscale Investments’ continued efforts to launch a spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), per a court filing. Amicus briefs, or an amicus curiae, occurs when an organization or individual who is not involved in a court case believes they can offer expertise that could be valuable to a court’s determination by providing information.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Expert Panel Predicts $XRP Could Surge to $3.8 if Ripple Wins Legal Battle Against SEC
A panel of cryptocurrency experts has predicted that the price of $XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, could surge to $3.81 by the end of 2025 if Ripple wins its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The experts, however, predicted the cryptocurrency would trade at just $0.98 if Ripple loses.
dailyhodl.com
Democrat Senator Urges SEC Chair Gary Gensler To Release Clear Crypto Regulations
US Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) says it’s time for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish rules specifically designed for crypto. In a letter to SEC chair Gary Gensler, the Democrat Senator says that clear and transparent rules create an environment that protects crypto investors while promoting financial innovation in the country.
Benzinga
NFT Tax In The US? IRS Shifts Focus From 'Virtual Currency' To 'Digital Assets'
All digital assets, including stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies, will be subject to the same tax laws in the United States, according to the Internal Revenue Service’s 2022 tax year guide. The Details: Last year’s IRS guide addressed only the regulations concerning cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, and had used...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Compliance Corner: Victory Securities, Monetary Authority Of Singapore
The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. Victory Nest Asset Management Pte, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Victory Securities, has secured an asset management licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As a result of being given the MAS licence, Victory...
astaga.com
Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally
Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a major correlation with S&P 500 index. The value of the first crypto asset has adopted an identical sample to the inventory. Many predictions from specialists on BTC have been drawn from the potential outplay...
astaga.com
Aussie Regulator Blocks Holon’s Crypto Funds
Bitcoin and different associated crypto merchandise being provided by this Australian asset administration firm is now on maintain. The Holon Investments Australia Restricted has obtained cease-and-desist orders from the Australian Securities and Investments Fee. The three funding merchandise that monitor Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Filecoin (FIL) are the focus of the cease orders.
cryptoslate.com
Sam Bankman-Fried proposes standard for sanctions, licensing for DeFi protocols
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said while the crypto industry needs to remain an open economy where peer-to-peer transfers and codes are free, regulatory oversight is crucial for sustainable innovation. SBF published his thoughts on possible standards to help the crypto industry thrive while waiting for more established frameworks by...
cryptoslate.com
UK Financial Policy Committee’s Carolyn Wilkins calls for improved governance, trust in crypto industry
External member of the UK Financial Policy Committee Carolyn Wilkins has argued that the current decentralized finance governance structure is more centralized than it claims to be. Carolyn Wilkins in an Oct. 19 speech, said that crypto protocols need to re-examine their decision-making process which is largely “centralized” and adopt...
makeuseof.com
Can You Trust Free Crypto Exchanges?
If you're a crypto trader, you'll likely know how frustrating transaction fees can be. Conducting sales, purchases, swaps, and many other functions on a crypto exchange often comes with a fee, with different platforms charging different rates. But there are now crypto exchanges that claim to charge zero trading fees. So, how is this possible? Can you really trust a free crypto exchange, or should you steer clear?
astaga.com
FTX Chief Shares An Interesting Solution to the Crypto Hacking Problem
Over the previous couple of months, crypto hacking has turned rampant, particularly within the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. This month itself, greater than $750 million have been already misplaced in crypto hacks as per knowledge from Chainalysis. Crypto billionaire and FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried have lately outlined a framework to...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Commissioner Tells US to Create Crypto Rules: “We need to look at global regulation of crypto”
European Commission Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability, and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness, says the United States needs to pick up the pace and create bespoke rules for digital assets or crypto assets. The European Union is moving forward with its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) directive that aims...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin value is rangebound and nonetheless unable to discover a clear course within the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at extra income over the previous week, however the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a vital space, unable to re-test the $20,000 area. On the...
