NASDAQ

Understanding the Regulatory Landscape of Crypto: Part 1

Welcome back to our 2022 regtech series, where we trace the evolution of regtech adoption in financial services and the legal industry, the regtech funding market, and specific strengths and weaknesses of regtech. In our last post, we discussed the here and now of crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Here, we’ll start to survey the detailed, and often confusing, regulatory landscape of crypto and DeFi.
astaga.com

CFTC To Investigate How Three Arrows Capital Used User Funds

The U.S. regulators have lastly determined to step into the investigation of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which was one of many main causes of this yr’s crypto market crash. The collapse of the Terra ecosystem in Could pushed 3AC into a significant collapse from being the...
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase supports Bitcoin in its legal battle against the SEC

Grayscale and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) are now in a legal battle after the latter refused to approve the application for the Bitcoin ETF. According to claims by Grayscale, the lawsuit came to light after the SEC failed to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles. While the SEC showed a green light to Bitcoin Futures ETF, the spot markets have been deprived of the luxury of getting regulated in the region.
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’

On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
ihodl.com

Gary Gensler Supports Expanding CFTC Powers in the Crypto Industry

Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given his support behind potentially increasing the CFTC's power in the cryptocurrency sector, The Block has reported. He has said during a speech at the Digital Asset Quality Conference at Georgetown University that crypto projects outside the SEC's...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Coinbase And Industry Leaders File Amicus Brief In Support Of Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF

Coinbase filed an amicus brief supporting Grayscale Investments’ continued efforts to launch a spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), per a court filing. Amicus briefs, or an amicus curiae, occurs when an organization or individual who is not involved in a court case believes they can offer expertise that could be valuable to a court’s determination by providing information.
dailyhodl.com

Democrat Senator Urges SEC Chair Gary Gensler To Release Clear Crypto Regulations

US Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) says it’s time for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish rules specifically designed for crypto. In a letter to SEC chair Gary Gensler, the Democrat Senator says that clear and transparent rules create an environment that protects crypto investors while promoting financial innovation in the country.
Benzinga

NFT Tax In The US? IRS Shifts Focus From 'Virtual Currency' To 'Digital Assets'

All digital assets, including stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies, will be subject to the same tax laws in the United States, according to the Internal Revenue Service’s 2022 tax year guide. The Details: Last year’s IRS guide addressed only the regulations concerning cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, and had used...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Compliance Corner: Victory Securities, Monetary Authority Of Singapore

The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. Victory Nest Asset Management Pte, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Victory Securities, has secured an asset management licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As a result of being given the MAS licence, Victory...
astaga.com

Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally

Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a major correlation with S&P 500 index. The value of the first crypto asset has adopted an identical sample to the inventory. Many predictions from specialists on BTC have been drawn from the potential outplay...
astaga.com

Aussie Regulator Blocks Holon’s Crypto Funds

Bitcoin and different associated crypto merchandise being provided by this Australian asset administration firm is now on maintain. The Holon Investments Australia Restricted has obtained cease-and-desist orders from the Australian Securities and Investments Fee. The three funding merchandise that monitor Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Filecoin (FIL) are the focus of the cease orders.
cryptoslate.com

Sam Bankman-Fried proposes standard for sanctions, licensing for DeFi protocols

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said while the crypto industry needs to remain an open economy where peer-to-peer transfers and codes are free, regulatory oversight is crucial for sustainable innovation. SBF published his thoughts on possible standards to help the crypto industry thrive while waiting for more established frameworks by...
makeuseof.com

Can You Trust Free Crypto Exchanges?

If you're a crypto trader, you'll likely know how frustrating transaction fees can be. Conducting sales, purchases, swaps, and many other functions on a crypto exchange often comes with a fee, with different platforms charging different rates. But there are now crypto exchanges that claim to charge zero trading fees. So, how is this possible? Can you really trust a free crypto exchange, or should you steer clear?
astaga.com

FTX Chief Shares An Interesting Solution to the Crypto Hacking Problem

Over the previous couple of months, crypto hacking has turned rampant, particularly within the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. This month itself, greater than $750 million have been already misplaced in crypto hacks as per knowledge from Chainalysis. Crypto billionaire and FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried have lately outlined a framework to...
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November

The Bitcoin value is rangebound and nonetheless unable to discover a clear course within the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at extra income over the previous week, however the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a vital space, unable to re-test the $20,000 area. On the...

