Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release...
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road. The victim, a...
KCTV 5
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span
Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
Independence police find shooting suspect hiding under car at dealership
Independence police arrest suspect hiding under a car at a dealership after a shooting near East 23rd Street South and South Dodgion Avenue.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
Driver critically injured after crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash overnight Tuesday on 71 Highway in Kansas City was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon
One person died after crashing into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa. The crash happened near 87th Street and Pflumm Road.
Renters evacuated from South KC apartments after façade collapse
A wall at a Kansas City apartment building collapsed and city inspectors ordered some people living in the the Coach House Apartments to leave.
KCPD deems Monday morning's apartment-fire death suspicious
KCFD crews were called to an apartment building near 10th Street and Benton Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Neighbors shocked after Kansas City man charged in sword killing
Neighbors and weapons specialists are reacting after a Kansas City man was charged, accused of impaling his brother with a sword.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, citing self defense, says that a woman will not be charged after fatally shooting an off-duty firefighter earlier this month. “We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi,” the prosecutor’s office...
KCTV 5
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
Police identify woman killed in Monday night homicide in Kansas City
The new week started just like the old one ended in Kansas City, Missouri — with more gun violence. One woman was killed in a shooting.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
Comments / 0