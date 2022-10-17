ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
KANSAS CITY, KS

