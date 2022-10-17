Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of College Street in downtown Enterprise remains closed on Monday as the area is still being monitored following Sunday morning’s fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that...
wdhn.com
Eastgate Dog Park closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the Dog Park at Eastgate will be closed for maintenance. The park will be closed from Wednesday, October 26th, until Thursday, October 27th, and will reopen on Friday, October 28th. Any questions, please contact Eastgate Park at (334) 615-3730. For information about Dothan...
wtvy.com
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSED: Meadowbrook Dr. at Cornell Ave.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Midsouth Construction will temporarily close the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue. On Monday, October 17th, Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue intersection will be closed until Thursday, October 20th. This closure will limit the ability of drivers to travel between Ross Clark Circle and...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
WSFA
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock says the first fire call came in at 5:38 a.m. Just over an hour later, at 6:44 a.m., Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis activated an all-call for all Enterprise firefighters. There are no reported injuries from the fire. Enterprise, New...
wtvy.com
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S....
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. “Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the...
wdhn.com
Enterprise addresses devastating early morning fire, investigation underway
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)– Enterprise city officials and first responders are trying to find the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and one residential building in downtown Enterprise. At 5:38 a.m. Sunday morning, 9-1-1 received a call reporting smoke rising from the corner of College and...
wdhn.com
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
wtvy.com
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. “We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire...
wdhn.com
Geneva Police: Missing and endangered Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man. At around 4;00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department of Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. Wingate suffers from mental health problems related to a prior medical...
wdhn.com
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
wdhn.com
Few more cool days ahead before we warm back up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will feature another round of nice weather with wall-to-wall sunshine! After starting off the morning very cold and frosty in spots, we can expect to only rise into the low and maybe mid 60s during the afternoon hours. Tonight will be clear and frigid...
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
wdhn.com
Temperatures plummeting again tonight
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We have another bone-chilling cold night ahead of us with record lows likely once again. With clear skies and low dewpoints, expect overnight lows to be in the middle 30s with some lows 30s in the typical cold spots. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday morning for Geneva, Coffee, Dale, and Henry counties. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for Houston and Early counties.
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
Comments / 0