Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
brownwoodnews.com
Betty Sue Barnes
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
brownwoodnews.com
Dortha Jo Jamison
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Carol Ann Blackerby
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 530pm at the end of the visitation.
brownwoodnews.com
Connie Jones
Connie Jones, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2022, in Goldthwaite, TX. Connie Jones was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, to Harold Jones and Jessie Jones. Connie was a member of Western Heritage and New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Chamberlain
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Stephenville Revival
I was 45 years old when the Lord saved me by his grace and I will forever be grateful. Several years after that, I felt like the Lord wanted me to preach. Obviously I had no experience, no schooling, I didn’t know what to do. Then, the Lord blessed me with two people in my life that gave me an opportunity to do what I felt like the Lord had called me to do.
brownwoodnews.com
Danny Atchison
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Justin Posey
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I was born and raised in Brownwood, TX and graduated from BHS in 1999. My daughter, Kori graduated BHS in 2018. My son, Logan is currently a junior at BHS and a very active student athlete. My mother, step-mother, and grandmother were all teachers at BISD. I am vested and know that BISD is the heart of our community.
brownwoodnews.com
Chelsey Flippin
Brownwood ISD School Board Place 7 Election Candidate: Chelsey Flippin. Hello, my name is Chelsey Flippin. I am married to Tye and we have two sons, Mason, a senior at Texas A&M University and Grayson, a sixth grader at Coggin Elementary. We have been residents of Brownwood for the past 4 ½ years moving from Coleman County. I was born at the Brownwood hospital and raised in Coleman where I graduated high school.
brownwoodnews.com
Linda Wells
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
brownwoodnews.com
Aristeo Cardenas
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have a son that is a freshman in the Brownwood ISD. I have also coached a majority of the freshman young men in either soccer or baseball. I have friends and family that have children that attend or work at BISD. My mother was an employee of BISD for over 15 years.
brownwoodnews.com
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Chelsey Flippin
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. To learn more about Chelsey Flippin visit her candidate page here. What is your connection to Brownwood ISD?. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade...
brownwoodnews.com
Two Receive Quarterly First Responder Recognition
A member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and member of the Brownwood Fire Department received the Quarterly First Responder Award on Monday morning during a meeting of Commissioners Court. Saydie Bradley is a deputy at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office where she has diligently served her community for...
brownwoodnews.com
Francie Clark
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have three children: J.W. (5 years), ClaraAnn (3 years) and Boone (10 months) so as a Brownwood BISD parent, my journey will begin next year and continue for the next two decades! BUT my support of Brownwood Schools has been ongoing through attendance at public events, financial support, and through business ownership in this community.
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
