Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more. The celebration is set for Sunday, October 23, 2022, with 70-cent well drinks from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Brig will also offer all guests complimentary Brig tattoos by a local tattoo artist, and limited edition hats and tee shirts, alongside sounds from local bands and DJs. A portion of all proceeds from the night will benefit St. Joseph Center, event organizers said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO