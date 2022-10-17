Read full article on original website
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign. As the pressure continues to mount on Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign, Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell has stripped the two resistant members of their committee assignments and chairmanships of committees.
Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who brutally stabbed a wheelchair-bound 82-year-old man in Mar Vista earlier this month. According to the LAPD, on October at 6:55 p.m., Pacific Division patrol officers responded to the 12000...
The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks
Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more. The celebration is set for Sunday, October 23, 2022, with 70-cent well drinks from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Brig will also offer all guests complimentary Brig tattoos by a local tattoo artist, and limited edition hats and tee shirts, alongside sounds from local bands and DJs. A portion of all proceeds from the night will benefit St. Joseph Center, event organizers said.
Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square
Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! Fat Sal’s, the latest and newest sandwich shop at Washington Square is another example of a recovering economy and better things ahead for local retailers as the tourists make their way back to Venice.
Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video. Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
