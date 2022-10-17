Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders
The Clinton Fire Department is excited to announce that another agency will be attending the “Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders” event on Halloween (October 31st) at the fire station. Dispatchers from Henry County 911 Emergency Communications will be attending! Come and meet the people that answer your emergency 911 calls and initiate the emergency response system!
NaNoWriMo at the Henry County Library
Henry County Library is hosting National Write a Novel Month. The NaNoWriMo organization is a non-for-profit organization that connects writers from all over the globe. It encourages creative writing and self-discipline through writing 30,000 words. This program is for teenagers between the grades of 6th and 12th. Sign-ups start October...
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)
Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Clinton Chamber’s Third-Annual ‘Receipt to Receive’
The Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is giving you the chance to get free money! Our “150 to get 25” promotion begins Nov. 1st. All you have to do is buy at least $150 in Chamber gift certificates and we’ll give you an extra gift certificate worth $25. That’s right, spend at least $150 with us and you’ll get an extra Christmas gift worth $25 for someone, or yourself!
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/17)
Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault. Eldon Ray Bearce II of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/12/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Brandi D...
Preparing for Their Future
Empowering and preparing students for life after high school is important, and this happened at last week’s College and Career Fair. Close to 500 students, including all of the district’s juniors and seniors, as well as students from nearby districts participated in this event. Students had the opportunity to talk to approximately 70 colleges, businesses, union representatives, technical/trade schools, and military representatives.
The Little Apple (10/19)
A delicious hot baked potato lunch will be served Wednesday, October 19 at the Appleton City M.K.&T Railroad Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The large baked potatoes will be served with your choice of toppings of chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon and sour cream. Drink and a serving of homemade cake are included for only $8. Come and visit as you enjoy your meal in the Depot or carryout will be available. All profits will be used by Appleton City Landmarks Restoration for maintenance of the 1870 M.K.&T Depot, Old 1870 Library and Museum Complex.
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
A woman who shot and killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter at convenience store in Independence won't be charged. Prosecutors said she acted in self-defense.
News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River
VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Blue Springs police are investigating an apparent homicide in a church parking lot Saturday evening.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
Police say 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide
Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
