A delicious hot baked potato lunch will be served Wednesday, October 19 at the Appleton City M.K.&T Railroad Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The large baked potatoes will be served with your choice of toppings of chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon and sour cream. Drink and a serving of homemade cake are included for only $8. Come and visit as you enjoy your meal in the Depot or carryout will be available. All profits will be used by Appleton City Landmarks Restoration for maintenance of the 1870 M.K.&T Depot, Old 1870 Library and Museum Complex.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO