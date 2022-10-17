Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce's deal, opening up cap space ahead of the NFL trade deadline
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have freed up $3.455 million in cap space. Well, maybe. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have once again restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce, creating $3.455 million in cap space in 2022. This content...
Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Chiefs’ former player calls out Kansas City fanbase
The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly a dynasty when you think about it. They have only won one ring, so I wouldn’t put them there yet, but they are right there in the conversation. Since 2018 the Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship game every year, and the...
3 puzzling decisions that ended Dodgers’ 2022 season too early
Entering the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers were going to battle with potentially the game’s most disappointing second-half team, an apparently stuck-in-the-mud crew they’d owned all year long. Exiting the NLDS in four games, no team has more lingering questions surrounding them...
Royals Rumblings - News for October 19, 2022
In her latest newsletter, Anne Rogers tabs LHP Noah Cameron as a possible breakout player for 2023:. LHP Noah Cameron: Similar to Bowlan, this was Cameron’s first year removed from Tommy John surgery. The Royals selected him in the seventh round last year, got him into rehab, and he was dominant in his first full season of pro ball. The 23-year-old, the club’s No. 28 prospect, struck out 33.6% of batters in Low-A Columbia and then upped that to 41.4% in High-A. He walked just 7.8% in Low-A — and lowered that to 5.5% in High-A. He missed some time with a shoulder issue this summer, so his health is still a question mark. But his 3.56 ERA and ability to pound the zone give him tons of potential moving forward.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/20/22
If you thought entering yesterday that the Yankees had a slim chance of upsetting the Astros in Game 1, you wouldn’t have been alone. Many people doubted the odds after the team had to take a late-night flight over and play a game the very next day after a grueling series with the Guardians, and on top of that the pitching matchup featured the Yankees’ fourth best starter against the presumptive Cy Young winner. Still, the Yankees had a fighting chance to take the opening clash thanks to their ability to work Verlander into a deep pitch count through four innings and Jameson Taillon’s ability to limit the damage to just a single run. They couldn’t capitalize on their fortunes, but the opportunity was there.
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend isn’t first punter this year to have drug test after a big game
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend had to submit to a random drug test after his huge effort against the Bills last Sunday. The same thing happened to Saints punter Blake Gillikin.
Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team
After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
Chicago Bulls stun the Miami Heat in their season debut
The Chicago Bulls came into thier opening game (on the road) against the Miami Heat down both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. They aren’t going to get Ball back for a while but the LaVine news dropped not long before the game. That is a tough way to begin...
ESPN Launches NBA ‘Alterna-Cast’ Led by Stephen A. Smith (EXCLUSIVE)
Stephen A. Smith has found time to take on yet another job for ESPN. The “First Take” commentator and “NBA Countdown” analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues. When Smith debuts the first of four scheduled “NBA in Stephen A’s World” shows on October 26, he intends to give NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. Viewers will see “a very relaxed format,” he...
Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season
The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
