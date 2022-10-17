ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX43.com

Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ former player calls out Kansas City fanbase

The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly a dynasty when you think about it. They have only won one ring, so I wouldn’t put them there yet, but they are right there in the conversation. Since 2018 the Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship game every year, and the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 19, 2022

In her latest newsletter, Anne Rogers tabs LHP Noah Cameron as a possible breakout player for 2023:. LHP Noah Cameron: Similar to Bowlan, this was Cameron’s first year removed from Tommy John surgery. The Royals selected him in the seventh round last year, got him into rehab, and he was dominant in his first full season of pro ball. The 23-year-old, the club’s No. 28 prospect, struck out 33.6% of batters in Low-A Columbia and then upped that to 41.4% in High-A. He walked just 7.8% in Low-A — and lowered that to 5.5% in High-A. He missed some time with a shoulder issue this summer, so his health is still a question mark. But his 3.56 ERA and ability to pound the zone give him tons of potential moving forward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/20/22

If you thought entering yesterday that the Yankees had a slim chance of upsetting the Astros in Game 1, you wouldn’t have been alone. Many people doubted the odds after the team had to take a late-night flight over and play a game the very next day after a grueling series with the Guardians, and on top of that the pitching matchup featured the Yankees’ fourth best starter against the presumptive Cy Young winner. Still, the Yankees had a fighting chance to take the opening clash thanks to their ability to work Verlander into a deep pitch count through four innings and Jameson Taillon’s ability to limit the damage to just a single run. They couldn’t capitalize on their fortunes, but the opportunity was there.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team

After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
IRVING, TX
Variety

ESPN Launches NBA ‘Alterna-Cast’ Led by Stephen A. Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen A. Smith has found time to take on yet another job for ESPN. The “First Take” commentator and “NBA Countdown” analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues. When Smith debuts the first of four scheduled “NBA in Stephen A’s World” shows on October 26, he intends to give NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. Viewers will see “a very relaxed format,” he...
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season

The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
CHICAGO, IL
