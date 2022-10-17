If you thought entering yesterday that the Yankees had a slim chance of upsetting the Astros in Game 1, you wouldn’t have been alone. Many people doubted the odds after the team had to take a late-night flight over and play a game the very next day after a grueling series with the Guardians, and on top of that the pitching matchup featured the Yankees’ fourth best starter against the presumptive Cy Young winner. Still, the Yankees had a fighting chance to take the opening clash thanks to their ability to work Verlander into a deep pitch count through four innings and Jameson Taillon’s ability to limit the damage to just a single run. They couldn’t capitalize on their fortunes, but the opportunity was there.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO