I was 45 years old when the Lord saved me by his grace and I will forever be grateful. Several years after that, I felt like the Lord wanted me to preach. Obviously I had no experience, no schooling, I didn’t know what to do. Then, the Lord blessed me with two people in my life that gave me an opportunity to do what I felt like the Lord had called me to do.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO