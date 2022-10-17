Read full article on original website
Francie Clark
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have three children: J.W. (5 years), ClaraAnn (3 years) and Boone (10 months) so as a Brownwood BISD parent, my journey will begin next year and continue for the next two decades! BUT my support of Brownwood Schools has been ongoing through attendance at public events, financial support, and through business ownership in this community.
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Chelsey Flippin
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. To learn more about Chelsey Flippin visit her candidate page here. What is your connection to Brownwood ISD?. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade...
Aristeo Cardenas
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have a son that is a freshman in the Brownwood ISD. I have also coached a majority of the freshman young men in either soccer or baseball. I have friends and family that have children that attend or work at BISD. My mother was an employee of BISD for over 15 years.
Neil Larremore
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I grew up in Brownwood, starting off with kindergarten at Woodland Heights attending. Brownwood ISD all the way through until I graduated from Brownwood High School in 2011. My wife...
Justin Posey
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I was born and raised in Brownwood, TX and graduated from BHS in 1999. My daughter, Kori graduated BHS in 2018. My son, Logan is currently a junior at BHS and a very active student athlete. My mother, step-mother, and grandmother were all teachers at BISD. I am vested and know that BISD is the heart of our community.
Brownwood Community Garden holds volunteer appreciation luncheon
On Saturday, October 15th , approximately 35 people (volunteers, gardeners, and board members) gathered in the arbor at Brownwood Community Garden. They took this opportunity to recognize the volunteers’ dedication to growing produce which is used to feed needy residents in Brown County. Eleven Brownwood Community Garden volunteers logged over 1,853 hours since January and helped grow almost three tons -5,652 pounds – of vegetables!
Donnie Wayne Denson
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with burial to follow at May Cemetery officiated by Brian Hall.
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 530pm at the end of the visitation.
Two Receive Quarterly First Responder Recognition
A member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and member of the Brownwood Fire Department received the Quarterly First Responder Award on Monday morning during a meeting of Commissioners Court. Saydie Bradley is a deputy at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office where she has diligently served her community for...
Larry Chamberlain
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Betty Sue Barnes
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
Carol Ann Blackerby
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Danny Atchison
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Connie Jones
Connie Jones, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2022, in Goldthwaite, TX. Connie Jones was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, to Harold Jones and Jessie Jones. Connie was a member of Western Heritage and New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Stephenville Revival
I was 45 years old when the Lord saved me by his grace and I will forever be grateful. Several years after that, I felt like the Lord wanted me to preach. Obviously I had no experience, no schooling, I didn’t know what to do. Then, the Lord blessed me with two people in my life that gave me an opportunity to do what I felt like the Lord had called me to do.
Pastor Craig Smee named Citizen of the Year at Early Chamber banquet
The Early Chamber of Commerce held its 2021-22 Membership Banquet Monday night at Prima Pasta, where 10 awards were presented to various business and individuals who have helped the community thrive over the last year. Awards presented were:. Citizen of the Year: Victory Life Church Pastor Craig Smee. Public Servant...
May Community Center Estate/Garage Sale Oct. 21-22
The May Community Center, May, Texas, will have a HUGE inside ESTATE/GARAGE SALE on Friday & Saturday Oct. 21-22. It will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. There will be a GREAT variety of items donated by many families at great prices and something for everyone. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit May Community Center.
Young Professionals to host Golf Mixer on Oct. 20 at the Hideout
If you are a Young Professional in the Brown County area, join other local young professionals for a Golf Mixer at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort on Thursday, October 20th from 6-8! The evening will be a great opportunity for networking and to enjoy the beautiful views at The Hideout. Snacks will be provided.
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
