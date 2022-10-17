Read full article on original website
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
‘Do you believe this?’: New video shows how Nancy Pelosi took charge in Capitol riot
House speaker continued to try to find a way for House and Senate to reconvene despite turmoil
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Message to the GOP, stop the madness and rein in spending
If Republicans reclaim the House in the November midterms one of their top agenda items must be investigating the misuse and at times outright theft of COVID-19 relief funds.
Washington Post warns DC bill allowing illegals to vote is a ‘political gift to the GOP’ before midterms
The Washington Post called recent efforts to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections a "bad idea" on Monday because it could affect Democrats’ chances in the midterms. The editorial board commented on a Washington, D.C. city council bill that would allow noncitizens, even those here illegally, to...
US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’
Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin don’t hold back in heated Senate debate
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin had a heated debate in Utah Senate race. The candidates sparred over the Constitution, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Lee and McMullin scheduled to face off in Utah Senate debate
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin are scheduled to face off Monday evening at a televised debate three weeks before Election Day.Though Utah is a deeply conservative state that has been represented by Republicans in the U.S. Senate since 1976, the race has become surprisingly competitive, with both candidates bombarding airwaves and mailboxes with attack ads and campaigning aggressively throughout the state.Lee, a second-term Republican, has represented Utah since he unseated an establishment Republican in the 2010 Tea Party wave. Though before the 2016 election he denounced Donald Trump's rhetoric and hardline positions on...
McMullin's campaign has paid out over $1.6 million to Dem firms despite calling himself an 'independent'
FIRST ON FOX: Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin has paid over $1.6 million to Democratic firms and uses the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, despite running as an independent to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president as an independent in 2016, has also neglected to pay...
Ex-RNC Spokesperson Names GOP Lawmaker He Calls 'The Worst'
They are "now literally indistinguishable from a MAGA troll," said Tim Miller.
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
NOLA.com
In 2016, John Kennedy debated his opponents. Not this time as he runs for re-election
As he runs for re-election, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is ducking TV debates, ignoring interview requests and rarely giving the news media notice of where he’s holding campaign appearances. The unwillingness of Kennedy, a Republican who is heavily favored in the Nov. 8 primary, to appear in a debate...
Washington Examiner
Republicans shout ‘hypocrisy’ as NYC debuts tent city to house immigrants
The debut of a tent city meant to house immigrants in New York City was met with disdain from Republicans who accused Democrats of "hypocrisy" for housing people in a way they previously decried. Republicans in Congress railed against Democrats on Wednesday as New York City officials opened the doors...
Voices: McCarthy has no easy way to dodge extreme Republicans’ impeachment fixation
President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both presented their agendas to voters on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, the president turned the focus mostly to protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturned Roe v Wade; the man who would be speaker, meanwhile, is trying to keep the midterms focused on the economy.Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event, the president pledged to veto any abortion ban that a prospective Republican Congress passes, but added that Congress must pass legislation to codify the protections in Roe and another crucial now-overturned decision, Planned Parenthood...
