MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Rd. at around 9:27 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police say 16-year-old Gavin Reid Dorothy is described as a white male who is about 5’8" tall and weighs around 110 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears black-rimmed glasses.

MATTHEWS, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO