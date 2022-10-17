ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

MISSING: Matthews teen last seen late Wednesday night

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Rd. at around 9:27 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police say 16-year-old Gavin Reid Dorothy is described as a white male who is about 5’8" tall and weighs around 110 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears black-rimmed glasses.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said. Medic was called to a reported shooting on Seymour Drive, between Old Steel Creek Road and Morris Field Drive around 9:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing

Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Road rage shooting unfolds in front of students aboard bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students aboard a school bus witnessed a road rage shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday evening, officials say. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Watson Drive at West Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it happened in front of a school bus carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hornets guard was found unconscious holding gun before DWI arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police. Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

More tolls on I-77? Charlotte leaders discuss proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to add more tolls to Interstate 77, stretching from Uptown to the South Carolina border. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said the proposal would add two express lanes in each direction from I-277...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte road reopens after crash causes lengthy closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of a busy north Charlotte road is back open after a crash involving construction equipment, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Old Statesville Road was closed between Sunset Road and West W.T. Harris Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into road construction equipment, CMPD said. CMPD officers responding to the scene closed the road and detoured traffic from the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Early voting begins Thursday in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians can now cast their ballots as the early voting period begins. Early voting lasts until Nov. 5 and will feature races from the US Senate to local seats like Mecklenburg County Commissioners. There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County including Bank...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

WCNC

