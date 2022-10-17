Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
MISSING: Matthews teen last seen late Wednesday night
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Rd. at around 9:27 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police say 16-year-old Gavin Reid Dorothy is described as a white male who is about 5’8" tall and weighs around 110 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears black-rimmed glasses.
1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said. Medic was called to a reported shooting on Seymour Drive, between Old Steel Creek Road and Morris Field Drive around 9:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
WBTV
Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
As Charlotte grows, police say commercial burglaries also on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said new housing developments are a target to thieves because of what officers say is a growing black market for appliances. And as the Queen City grows, so does the issue. "If you see items that are for sale at substantial discounts...
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Charlotte man found guilty of robbing 2 South End businesses in 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two businesses in the same shopping center in South End in 2018, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Court documents said John Henry Moore, 59, robbed a spectrum store at 2222 South Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2018. Evidence showed […]
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Road rage shooting unfolds in front of students aboard bus in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students aboard a school bus witnessed a road rage shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday evening, officials say. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Watson Drive at West Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it happened in front of a school bus carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students.
Hornets guard was found unconscious holding gun before DWI arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police. Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday.
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
More tolls on I-77? Charlotte leaders discuss proposal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to add more tolls to Interstate 77, stretching from Uptown to the South Carolina border. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said the proposal would add two express lanes in each direction from I-277...
WBTV
‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
North Charlotte road reopens after crash causes lengthy closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of a busy north Charlotte road is back open after a crash involving construction equipment, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Old Statesville Road was closed between Sunset Road and West W.T. Harris Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into road construction equipment, CMPD said. CMPD officers responding to the scene closed the road and detoured traffic from the area.
qcnews.com
911 calls released in student knife attack at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released several 911 calls on Tuesday in connection to a student being stabbed by another earlier this month. The violent incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte, authorities said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
WBTV
Police request the public’s help in identifying south Charlotte shooting suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.
Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Early voting begins Thursday in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians can now cast their ballots as the early voting period begins. Early voting lasts until Nov. 5 and will feature races from the US Senate to local seats like Mecklenburg County Commissioners. There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County including Bank...
WCNC
Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
Five arrested, no injuries after shootout in front of North Carolina school bus: Officials
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Muddle School students home.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0