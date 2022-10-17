The Follies is ready to launch in two short weeks after a two-and-a-half year hiatus!. It takes a team to put the Follies sage up in Serpilio Hall at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds! Special thanks to Butch and Kris Miravalle, Frank Carey, Nancy Gambell and Lisa Kelly for what is ordinarily a greuling task, but with a great sense of humor, fervent commitment, some power tools, and classic rock, it was accomplished! “We usually have a very large crew to help with this arduous job, but I think everyone is either rehearsing for the show or enjoying the weather,” said Nancy Gambell, Follies Planning Committee member. The stage, property of the Fairgrounds, is deployed for many an event and has seen wear and tear over the years, but putting it up for this show makes it all seem very real. “Huge thanks to the Fairgrounds for working with the FRC Foundation, granting us access for practices and to Oran Morrison for his miraculous forklift skills!” she said.

