Plumas County News
County employees press supervisors on pay; staffing levels will impact the public
For the third consecutive week, Plumas County employees used the public comment portion of the Board of Supervisors meeting Oct. 18 to address the steep increase in health benefit costs and the lack of a pay increase, particularly juxtaposed against the increases granted to department heads and elected officials earlier this year.
Plumas County News
Silver Linings: What I Learned After the Fire
Pachuca Productions is partnering with Plumas Arts to put on a reader’s theatre-like show on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria. The show Silver Linings will feature Plumas County youth reading their stories of how the Dixie Fire (and possibly other fires) have shaped them in a positive way. What have they learned about themselves since the fire?
Plumas County News
Updated ballots being sent to 30 registered voters in Graeagle area
Some registered voters in the Graeagle area will be receiving updated ballots. Plumas County Clerk Marcy DeMartile, who is also the chief elections official for the county, released the following statement this morning, Oct. 18:. “Following the recent redistricting of the Plumas Unified School District Trustee Areas, and the updating...
Plumas County News
Paint-n-Sip benefits student trip to Costa Rica
Trojan Travelers (Quincy High School students) are holding another fundraiser to support their upcoming trip to Costa Rica, Panama and Columbia for 12 days in April. If you’d like to join them for a fun night of painting and cookies, please email Danielle at [email protected] to sign up. The cost of the event is $40; see details in the flyer below.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: A candidate with a plan to address fire danger
Having recently received my ballot for this year’s election, I’m interested not so much in our nation’s current “culture wars” as I am in seeing policies implemented that affect our safety and well-being here in Plumas County. That’s why I was happy to listen to...
Plumas County News
Bikes, trucks and an age-old argument surfaces during board meeting
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors considered requests for one Dodge truck, six electric bikes, four Dodge Durango SUVs, one bookmobile, four to six plow trucks, and a service truck. The funds had been earmarked, but the Sheriff, librarian and public works director were back before the board for approval.
Plumas County News
2023 Lost and Found Gravel Festival registration is underway
The 2023 Lost and Found Gravel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Portola, but Registration for the race/ride is underway now. Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) has an action-packed weekend planned with 100-, 60-, and 35-mile rides available with those famously fun aid stations followed by an evening of live music, libations, and a weekend of camping out.
Plumas County News
Public Health addresses governor’s announcement regarding COVID
The Plumas County Public Health Agency released the following statement following the governor’s announcement about the end of the state of emergency relating to the pandemic:. Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday, Oct. 17, that the COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, phasing out an essential...
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts holds Local Films Festival on Oct. 26
Plumas Arts announced that a Local Films Festival is planned for Wednesday Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Town Hall Theatre on Main Street in Quincy. The Local Films Festival will feature eight films from local film makers and organizations. This one-evening showing of films will start promptly at...
Plumas County News
Communities Rising: October 18
It’s officially fall––I turned on the heat this morning for a little bit to take the edge off the cold. I don’t build as many fires as I once did, as I don’t really like the smell of them anymore. With this column, we here at Plumas News have officially changed the name of the Greenville Rising column to Communities Rising to take in all communities rising from the Dixie Fire. I think of this a good deal as I drive the highway to Chester and see Canyon Dam and its attempts to come back as well. Have news about the Canyon Dam, Warner Valley, North Arm, Indian Falls, Feather River Canyon communities? Send it to me.
Plumas County News
Indian Valley Museum holds community dinner tonight at the Taylorsville hall – eat in or take out
The Indian Valley Museum members are pleased to host this month’s Indian Valley community dinner at the Taylorsville Historic Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 17. The dinner menu offers several kinds of chili, corn bread muffins, green salad, home baked desserts, and drink for only $5! Please bring family and friends to enjoy this tasty meal. Take-out of the meal is available as well.
Plumas County News
Field trip to Grizzly Peak is this Saturday
The final Field Trip with Friends is to the Grizzly Peak Inventoried Roadless Area (IRA) this Saturday, Oct. 22, sponsored by Friends of Plumas Wilderness. Bill Battagin will share his expertise of the area. Meet at Quincy Natural Foods (269 Main Street), or if more convenient, at Young’s Market in Taylorsville to carpool and caravan. Meet-up time for either location is 10 a.m. An hour’s drive will bring attendees to the parking spot.
Plumas County News
Area departments respond to structure fire in Portola
Beckwourth Fire District responded to a structure fire at 20 North Beckwith Street in Portola at approximately 10 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 17. Beckwourth Fire District Chief Bret Russell established incident command, and reported that as he responded to the call, he could see the glow of the flames from Highway 70 and immediately put out a call for mutual aid to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. “The structure was a fully involved trailer with the potential to spread to adjacent trailers,” Russell explained. “We had an astronomical showing of mutual aid from Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and Sierra Valley Volunteer Fire, and everyone worked together really well.” All residents were able to evacuate the home without injury, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Plumas County News
Church in Beckwourth to hold free family fall festival this Friday evening
Sierra Christian Church would like to invite the public to its FREE Family Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 81059 Highway 70 in Beckwourth. There will be lots of fun activities for the entire family. This event is being held partly in memory of a dear friend, Karlene Welling, who loved planning these fun events. “She’s with the Lord now, but we know she would be happy to know we are doing this,” event organizers say. If you can, please bring two non-perishable food items to donate to the local food bank. Organizers hope to see you, your family, and your friends on Friday, Oct. 21 for a fun evening together!
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 16-18: Dog attack, stolen vehicle and spike strips deployed
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 16-18, 2022. October 16. There...
Plumas County News
Star Follies is coming soon; get your tickets before they sell out
The Follies is ready to launch in two short weeks after a two-and-a-half year hiatus!. It takes a team to put the Follies sage up in Serpilio Hall at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds! Special thanks to Butch and Kris Miravalle, Frank Carey, Nancy Gambell and Lisa Kelly for what is ordinarily a greuling task, but with a great sense of humor, fervent commitment, some power tools, and classic rock, it was accomplished! “We usually have a very large crew to help with this arduous job, but I think everyone is either rehearsing for the show or enjoying the weather,” said Nancy Gambell, Follies Planning Committee member. The stage, property of the Fairgrounds, is deployed for many an event and has seen wear and tear over the years, but putting it up for this show makes it all seem very real. “Huge thanks to the Fairgrounds for working with the FRC Foundation, granting us access for practices and to Oran Morrison for his miraculous forklift skills!” she said.
