The Absolute Trust Academy trust administration 101 continuing education event will examine procedures and preparedness protocols to enhance practice efficiencies. WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading Bay Area estate planning firm Absolute Trust Counsel will host a free virtual event, The Absolute Trust Academy Trust Administration 101, on October 28, 2022, to equip CPAs and CFPs with a stronger knowledge of trust administration processes. The webinar is aimed at enhancing advisors’ client services and relationships. In addition, this event allows CPAs and CFPs to earn four hours of continuing education credits.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO