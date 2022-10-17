ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Early voting underway in Tennessee general election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early voting kicked off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day runs Mondays through Saturdays until Thursday, Nov. 3. The ballot features Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s reelection bid against Democrat Jason...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. October 12, 2022. Editorial: Our view: Schools’ decisions on guns keep kids safer. When the Mississippi State Board of Education voted in September to allow school districts to make their own gun policies, we were anxious to learn how our districts would respond. We live in a...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. October 14, 2022. Editorial: ‘Glitch’ fix offers health care price relief. Affordable Care Act remedy means more Minnesotans will be eligible for the landmark law’s financial assistance. While inflation continues to batter family budgets, there’s a bright spot this fall for those who buy...
Harvey Wollman, last South Dakota Democratic governor, dies

HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
Absolute Trust Counsel to Hold Free Virtual Trust Administration Event for California CFPs and CPAs

The Absolute Trust Academy trust administration 101 continuing education event will examine procedures and preparedness protocols to enhance practice efficiencies. WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading Bay Area estate planning firm Absolute Trust Counsel will host a free virtual event, The Absolute Trust Academy Trust Administration 101, on October 28, 2022, to equip CPAs and CFPs with a stronger knowledge of trust administration processes. The webinar is aimed at enhancing advisors’ client services and relationships. In addition, this event allows CPAs and CFPs to earn four hours of continuing education credits.
July 2021 pipeline break leaked 714,000 gallons, not 36,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
Another wolf killed in Oregon, $11.5K reward offered

DURKEE, Ore. (AP) — A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public’s help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the...
Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative committee is going to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for access to full investigative files on child murders. The Government Oversight Committee took action Tuesday with an 8-1 vote after the agency failed to comply with a subpoena requesting the files.
Drought to continue for parts of Hawaii despite wet outlook

HONOLULU (AP) — Continuing La Nina weather is expected to bring above average rainfall for parts of Hawaii, but drought conditions could persist over some areas of the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wet season outlook released Wednesday. La Nina, a cooling of Pacific Ocean...
Repairs could halt California rail service into December

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Metrolink and Amtrak train services could be suspended through December during repairs due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California, transit officials said. Service between Orange and San Diego counties was halted Sept. 30 after a recent storm surge...
