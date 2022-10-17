At one point, it seemed like "Cyberpunk 2077" — the sci-fi action-RPG from CD Projekt Red — would go down as one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history. Bogged down by glitches and bugs upon its launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" failed to live up to the hype that preceded it. However, after multiple big patches and the success of its acclaimed Netflix anime tie-in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," the game has seen what can only be called one of gaming's biggest comebacks and has experienced player counts at all-time highs. On top of this renewed success, "Cyberpunk 2077" will also be receiving its first (and only) DLC expansion in 2023 called "Phantom Liberty." While it has already been confirmed that Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) and V will be returning, not much else is known about what characters fans of the game may see when the DLC comes out.

