New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets PS5 release date update from Insomniac Games
"We're making good progress..."
Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5/PC)
Https://blog.playstation.com/2022/10/19/silent-hill-2-remake-revealed-first-gameplay-details-and-design-changes-announced/. Silent Hill 2 is a beloved and timeless classic – it’s almost a cliche to say it out loud, but it’s just so true for many of the Bloober Team members. This is also the reason why we approach working on the remake with such great care and respect for the original game.
Mortal Kombat Embraces A Whole New Genre In Upcoming Mobile Spin-Off
As "Mortal Kombat" celebrates its 30th anniversary, the franchise shows no signs of slowing. In the last decade or so since Midway Games folded in 2009, developer NetherRealm Studios and now-publisher Warner Bros. Games have turned the once-controversial series into one of the world's most popular and recognizable fighting franchises. The 2021 HBO exclusive "Mortal Kombat" movie brought attention back to the legendary series, and 2019's "Mortal Kombat Mobile" remains one of the most popular games on the iOS and Google Play app stores. Now, it seems there's another "Mortal Kombat" title heading to players' phones to compete with "Mortal Kombat Mobile."
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
The crossover between Mario and the Rabbids continues! Make your way through a host of battles in an effort to protect the universe. Read on to learn more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, its release date, gameplay, and story. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Official Release Date: October 20, 2022 Mario + […] The post Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is getting its own digital series, sort of
The agonizingly long wait for God of War: Ragnarok is almost over, and to mark the occasion, developers Santa Monica Studios are dropping a weekly docuseries which takes a peek under the hood and digs deeper into the world of the game and the Norse mythology it draws upon. If...
Silent Hill F announced, trailer shows story set in 60s Japan
The recent Silent Hill transmission announced Silent Hill F, a Silent Hill game set in 1960s Japan, through a trailer shown at the end of the stream. Keep reading to learn more about what we know about the game so far. Konami announced Silent Hill F as the next core game in the franchise. This […] The post Silent Hill F announced, trailer shows story set in 60s Japan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Silent Hill 2 is getting a remake and it’s a PS5 console exclusive
A Silent Hill 2 remake was officially announced during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase. The game is in development over at Bloober Team and will release for PlayStation 5 and PC. Being developed in Unreal Engine, the game is in the vein of a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective similar to...
Sasha Grey Is Joining The Cyberpunk DLC
At one point, it seemed like "Cyberpunk 2077" — the sci-fi action-RPG from CD Projekt Red — would go down as one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history. Bogged down by glitches and bugs upon its launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" failed to live up to the hype that preceded it. However, after multiple big patches and the success of its acclaimed Netflix anime tie-in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," the game has seen what can only be called one of gaming's biggest comebacks and has experienced player counts at all-time highs. On top of this renewed success, "Cyberpunk 2077" will also be receiving its first (and only) DLC expansion in 2023 called "Phantom Liberty." While it has already been confirmed that Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) and V will be returning, not much else is known about what characters fans of the game may see when the DLC comes out.
Silent Hill Townfall teaser released
A teaser for an upcoming game called Silent Hill: Townfall was released during the recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission. Keep reading to learn more about it. Silent Hill: Townfall is a collaboration between Konami, game publisher Annapurna Interactive, and game development studio No Code. Annapurna Interactive is the publisher behind hit games such as Stray and Twelve Minutes. No Code, on the other hand, developed Observation and Stories Untold, two atmospheric horror games.
Silent Hill 2 remake trailer revealed, upgraded graphics and combat
A trailer for a Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed during the recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission. Keep reading to learn more about what we know about the Silent Hill 2 remake. In June, Bloober Team announced they were entering a “strategic co-operation agreement” with Konami. It was just speculation that they were working on […] The post Silent Hill 2 remake trailer revealed, upgraded graphics and combat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
When is ‘Barbarian’s HBO Max Release Date?
If you weren’t afraid of rental homes before, you will be after watching Barbarian. Directed by Zach Cregger, the horror film is set to finally make its way onto streaming just a little over a month after it first premiered in theaters — just in time for Halloween.
Jurassic World Video Game Announced for Nintendo Switch
Developer Coatsink Software has announced that Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch. The two-part Oculus Quest game released in 2020 and 2021, and is now coming to a console for the very first time. Switch fans won't have to wait long for the collection's release either, as it's set to arrive on eShop on November 10th! Obviously the game's VR capabilities will not be included in the Switch version, so this is the perfect opportunity to check the game out for those that don't have an interest in the Oculus Quest.
'Need for Speed Unbound' Debuts Official Gameplay Trailer
Following a first-look cinematic trailer starring a digital rendering of A$AP Rocky, EA and Criterion now release the first gameplay trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, the 25th installment of the classic Need for Speed street racing series. With Criterion returning as a main developer for the first time since 2012’s Most Wanted, Unbound maintains the same attitudes and similar gameplay mechanics as previous titles while introducing ambitious cosmetic elements including cel-shaded characters and comic-style animation effects.
Bastion, Torbjorn, Junkertown returning to Overwatch 2 soon
Bastion is finally coming back to Overwatch 2, alongside Torbjorn returning to the competitive pool, and Junkertown returning to the map pool. Keep reading to learn more about their return. Bastion, Torbjorn, and Junkertown’s return were announced in a tweet by Jon Spector, the Overwatch Commercial Leader, and VP at Blizzard. In it, he says […] The post Bastion, Torbjorn, Junkertown returning to Overwatch 2 soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic the Gathering Reveals Secret Lair Collabs, October Superdrop
The most recent Weekly MTG stream revealed new Secret Lair Drops for Magic: the Gathering. Read on to learn more about the new drops coming and what cards are getting blinged out. During a Weekly MTG stream on Magic: the Gathering’s official YouTube channel, Blake Rasmussen, senior communications manager of Magic at Wizards of the […] The post Magic the Gathering Reveals Secret Lair Collabs, October Superdrop appeared first on ClutchPoints.
