WLWT 5
CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
WLWT 5
911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday. "My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house," the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. "I think he had a gun."
1 arrested following Trotwood drug bust
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Fox 19
‘Terrifying:’ Walnut Hills couple wake to armed thieves demanding money, guns, cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills couple say they were recently awakened to thieves pointing a gun in their face asking for their valuables. It happened, according to Ron Mahorney, at their home on St. James Avenue on Oct. 5. The suspects not only stole the couple’s money, they also...
VIDEO: Cincinnati police search for suspect in attempted abduction in Carthage
Police shared surveillance footage showing a man in an orange shirt attempting to grab a woman walking at the intersection of E Seymour Avenue and Market Place at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
WLWT 5
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
Fox 19
Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
Shooting of escaped inmate holding woman knifepoint at Mason hotel ruled justified, prosecutor says
MASON — Warren County prosecutor, David Fornshell, said it was justified that an officer fatally shot an escaped inmate who held a hostage at knifepoint in a hotel back in July, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Tactical team shoots escaped inmate holding woman at...
Fox 19
Warren Co. suspect cut ankle monitor, considered armed and dangerous
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with extensive criminal charges is at-large after cutting his ankle monitor, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Fee is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the South Lebanon area. He cut the ankle monitor Tuesday morning, according...
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
WLWT 5
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
linknky.com
Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive
On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
At least one injured in Dayton crash
DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
WLWT 5
9mm found in diaper bag dropped off with baby at Symmes Township day care
SYMMES, Ohio — A day care worker found a handgun in a diaper bag with a loaded round in the chamber. The diaper bag that was dropped off along with a 1-year-old baby Monday at the Youthland Academy day care center in Symmes Township, police said. Police said the...
Fox 19
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
