Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

At least one injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
CINCINNATI, OH

