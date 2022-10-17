Read full article on original website
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
