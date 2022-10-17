Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Protecting the brain during surgery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As doctors learn more about how to increase a patient’s chance of survival during a deadly aortic dissection, one procedure called hypothermic circulatory arrest is becoming more common. An aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta, the largest artery in the body. When...
KPLC TV
Oasis: A Safe Haven hosts domestic violence simulation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes helps us gain a new perspective on their lives, especially for victims of domestic violence. “These situations are something people don’t normally see or when you see or hear about them you don’t quite understand from their perspective,” CPSO Sex Crimes Detective, Jake Schiro said.
KSLA
LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s estimated that more than 37 million people will be rushed to the ER this year suffering from trauma. The most common injuries are falls followed by car accidents, and then violence-related injuries like gunshot wounds and stabbings. Now, a unique procedure developed on the battlefields of Iraq is helping doctors save lives in the ER.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New drug could help fight difficult to treat cancers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new drug compound is showing promising effects in fighting aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, which has only a five-year survival rate of 12%. Lynette Dawson is one such patient who could be helped by the compound, “I was first diagnosed with cancer in July of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Adults believed to be with 5 kids last seen in Cypress have been found in Louisiana with 1 child
EARLIER REPORTING: A Cypress mother and her boyfriend were believed to be with the missing boys, a constable’s office said. A bare-boned Amber Alert issued in Houston turned into an interstate search for five children and three adults, and now the mother and her boyfriend have been charged after they were found in Louisiana with just one of the boys.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship...
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
KPLC TV
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Sulphur library to host author Jason P. Reed
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A local author from Eunice will be sharing selections from his published and unpublished work following a Q&A session at the Sulphur Regional Library this week. Reed’s first two books, “Tattoos and Tans” and “All Saint’s Day of the Dead” are both set in modern-day Acadiana....
KTBS
Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues
A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
KPLC TV
SWLA sees country’s highest volume of civil insurance lawsuits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has seen the nation’s largest volume of civil insurance lawsuits in federal court this year, according to a report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC). Forty percent of insurance lawsuits filed in the U.S. in August 2022, when the...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
KPLC TV
Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will be guided...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a firsthand look at the new renovated juvenile facility at Angola. The facility will hold dozens of juveniles in the coming weeks. The young offenders will temporarily move from the Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, a place that has...
KPLC TV
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
lsuagcenter.com
After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest
(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
Deer or zebra? Rare species known as a “forest giraffe” born at Louisiana zoo
An okapi calf, a unique and extremely endangered species was born at the Audobon Species Survival Center on September 28.
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Comments / 0