Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Protecting the brain during surgery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As doctors learn more about how to increase a patient’s chance of survival during a deadly aortic dissection, one procedure called hypothermic circulatory arrest is becoming more common. An aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta, the largest artery in the body. When...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oasis: A Safe Haven hosts domestic violence simulation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes helps us gain a new perspective on their lives, especially for victims of domestic violence. “These situations are something people don’t normally see or when you see or hear about them you don’t quite understand from their perspective,” CPSO Sex Crimes Detective, Jake Schiro said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KSLA

LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s estimated that more than 37 million people will be rushed to the ER this year suffering from trauma. The most common injuries are falls followed by car accidents, and then violence-related injuries like gunshot wounds and stabbings. Now, a unique procedure developed on the battlefields of Iraq is helping doctors save lives in the ER.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Adults believed to be with 5 kids last seen in Cypress have been found in Louisiana with 1 child

EARLIER REPORTING: A Cypress mother and her boyfriend were believed to be with the missing boys, a constable’s office said. A bare-boned Amber Alert issued in Houston turned into an interstate search for five children and three adults, and now the mother and her boyfriend have been charged after they were found in Louisiana with just one of the boys.
CYPRESS, TX
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you

NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sulphur library to host author Jason P. Reed

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A local author from Eunice will be sharing selections from his published and unpublished work following a Q&A session at the Sulphur Regional Library this week. Reed’s first two books, “Tattoos and Tans” and “All Saint’s Day of the Dead” are both set in modern-day Acadiana....
SULPHUR, LA
KTBS

Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA sees country’s highest volume of civil insurance lawsuits

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has seen the nation’s largest volume of civil insurance lawsuits in federal court this year, according to a report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC). Forty percent of insurance lawsuits filed in the U.S. in August 2022, when the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will be guided...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
lsuagcenter.com

After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest

(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE

