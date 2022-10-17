Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
1 pedestrian killed, another critically injured hours apart in separate Center Point area crashes
One pedestrian was killed, and another critically injured in separate crashes Wednesday night in the Center Point area. The first happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of 18th Avenue N.W. near Center Point Parkway. Jefferson County sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money said the 24-year-old male victim was taken to...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
wbrc.com
Talladega Police need help finding missing man
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man. Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
wvtm13.com
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
wbrc.com
Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
71-year-old man missing from Talladega County for 2 days
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two days. David Wayne Kilgore, 71, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Jeremy Lane in Lincoln. Police said he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.
Birmingham firefighters rescue critically injured person trapped in burning apartment
Fire swept through a small west Birmingham apartment building Wednesday night, leaving one person with critical injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the apartments on the corner of Warrior Road and Prince Avenue. The initial report was that there were people possibly trapped on the second floor.
86-year-old man killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-59 in St. Clair County
An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County. Alabama state troopers identified the fatality victim Jos E. Hoehn Jr. He lived in Springville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday on Interstate 59 about three miles west of Springville. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said Hoehn...
Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
I-20 exit closure Thursday in Birmingham for road lighting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to temporarily close an exit on I-20 East on Thursday for roadway lighting activities. They plan to close Exit 130-B to U.S. Highway 11, or 1st Avenue North on October 20, starting at 9 a.m. They expect the exit will reopen by 11 a.m. the same day.
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
wbrc.com
Vigil for missing Anniston man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search continues for Deangelo Allen, 31, in Anniston, his family is holding a vigil for him on October 20 at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park. He was last seen on September 21 in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert for Allen on October 14th. ALEA says he may have a condition that may impair his judgment.
ABC 33/40 News
Teen injured in shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in the 7700 block of Sunrise Lane at a Birmingham apartment complex Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said the teen was taken to Children's of Alabama hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said their investigation suggests the teen...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1