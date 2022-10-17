Read full article on original website
Thousands attend ‘fabulous’ Scuppernong River Festival
On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the weather was perfect for the 2022 Scuppernong River Festival. An estimated 8,000 people attended the all-day event running from an opening parade to the closing concert. The festival, sponsored by Tyrrell County and the Town of Columbia, drew 60 vendors to Main Street places....
Home from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ on the market
RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember that famous movie about the spot on the Outer Banks from Nicholas Sparks’ movie? If you’ve got the cash, it can be yours. It is one of North Carolina’s most recognizable properties. The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, “Nights in Rodanthe” has […]
Barks & Brews Dog Show to benefit Outer Banks SPCA
The Barks & Brews Dog Show will premiere Saturday, October 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Swells’a Brewing in Kill Devil Hills. A benefit for the Outer Banks SPCA, this dog show is for all dogs and will feature contests including owner/dog look alike, best trick, best smile, most mysterious heritage and best costume. Registration for the dog show is a $20 donation to the SPCA. Prizes will be awarded for each category.
Bluefish Blitz: Thousands of fish wash ashore on Ocracoke Island
According to UNC Institute of Marine Science's Dr. Janet Nye, the blitz is considered 'normal behavior.'
Bobbie G. Branch
Bobbie G. Branch, 90, of Kill Devil Hills, died October 16, 2022. She was born in Davy, Texas. Survivors include daughters Betsy B. Arntz (Steve) and Barbara B. Delozier, four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Claudie “Mannie” J. Branch III. Private burial will take...
With asphalt removal, Rodanthe Bridge project is heading for the finish line
On Monday, October 10, contractors started removing asphalt from two miles of NC 12 north of Rodanthe. A week later, the big milling machine had chewed up 1,000 feet of the full width of the infamous S-curves on NC 12. The slightly vibrating machine moved across a 650-foot buffer for...
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
Manteo commissioners hear more on Salt Meadow development
In Manteo, a proposed development called Salt Meadow Landing is now before the town’s Board of Commissioners. Property owner Salt Meadow OBX LLC purchased the four-acre tract June 8, 2021 for $1.41 million. The vacant land is next to the Peninsula subdivision. Access is off Russell Twiford Road and five-lane U.S. 64, 250 feet from the Midway intersection.
John Palmer Newbold
Nags Head, NC – John Palmer Newbold, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was the eldest of two sons of the late Ruth Fulcher and James Little Newbold of Bozman, Maryland. John was preceded in death by his brother James William Newbold of Westmoreland, Tennessee.
James Vernon Farrow
Manteo – James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with whom he shared a special bond.
Duck approves beach access plan despite opposition; building inspector recognized for service
After earlier calls for a public beach access, the Paul F. Keller Meeting Hall was filled to near capacity for the October 5 Duck Town Council meeting with property owners opposed to plans for developing one. On the eve of Duck’s 2022 beach nourishment project, town officials are running out...
Karen Kay Haupt
Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, Pa. on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Survivors include daughter Emily Haupt; sister Brenda Conaway (Joel); half-sister Janice Eisenhart...
Terry B. Brock
Manteo, NC – Terreses Byrum “Terry” Brock, 71, of Manteo, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Terry was born in Charleston, SC on July 8, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Forrest Roy and Cornelia Belch “Connie” Byrum of the Cannons Ferry community of Chowan County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Harriett Priest, and by a nephew, Tommy Priest.
Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12
Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
