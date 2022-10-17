ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Thousands attend ‘fabulous’ Scuppernong River Festival

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the weather was perfect for the 2022 Scuppernong River Festival. An estimated 8,000 people attended the all-day event running from an opening parade to the closing concert. The festival, sponsored by Tyrrell County and the Town of Columbia, drew 60 vendors to Main Street places....
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Barks & Brews Dog Show to benefit Outer Banks SPCA

The Barks & Brews Dog Show will premiere Saturday, October 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Swells’a Brewing in Kill Devil Hills. A benefit for the Outer Banks SPCA, this dog show is for all dogs and will feature contests including owner/dog look alike, best trick, best smile, most mysterious heritage and best costume. Registration for the dog show is a $20 donation to the SPCA. Prizes will be awarded for each category.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Bobbie G. Branch

Bobbie G. Branch, 90, of Kill Devil Hills, died October 16, 2022. She was born in Davy, Texas. Survivors include daughters Betsy B. Arntz (Steve) and Barbara B. Delozier, four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Claudie “Mannie” J. Branch III. Private burial will take...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum

A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hear more on Salt Meadow development

In Manteo, a proposed development called Salt Meadow Landing is now before the town’s Board of Commissioners. Property owner Salt Meadow OBX LLC purchased the four-acre tract June 8, 2021 for $1.41 million. The vacant land is next to the Peninsula subdivision. Access is off Russell Twiford Road and five-lane U.S. 64, 250 feet from the Midway intersection.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

John Palmer Newbold

Nags Head, NC – John Palmer Newbold, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was the eldest of two sons of the late Ruth Fulcher and James Little Newbold of Bozman, Maryland. John was preceded in death by his brother James William Newbold of Westmoreland, Tennessee.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

James Vernon Farrow

Manteo – James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with whom he shared a special bond.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Karen Kay Haupt

Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, Pa. on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Survivors include daughter Emily Haupt; sister Brenda Conaway (Joel); half-sister Janice Eisenhart...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Terry B. Brock

Manteo, NC – Terreses Byrum “Terry” Brock, 71, of Manteo, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Terry was born in Charleston, SC on July 8, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Forrest Roy and Cornelia Belch “Connie” Byrum of the Cannons Ferry community of Chowan County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Harriett Priest, and by a nephew, Tommy Priest.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12

Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy